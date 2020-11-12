New LetsGetChecked Dublin lab to ramp up at-home coronavirus testing

LetsGetChecked recently launched its at-home coronavirus testing kits in Ireland, and will now open a lab to process them in Dublin.

Dublin will soon be home to a new coronavirus testing lab operated by LetsGetChecked. The Irish company – with corporate offices in Dublin and New York – provides a number of medical tests for home use and recently launched a home-testing kit in Ireland for the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

Ordered online, the in-vitro diagnostic test is performed at home and, through the company’s app, can provide a test result within 24 to 72 hours. To get tested, customers can order a kit online, complete a suitability questionnaire and collect a lower nasal swab sample for processing and physician review.

In addition to receiving the results, the company offers telehealth services for those who test positive, with those confirmed to have SARS-CoV-2 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) by the lab.

LetsGetChecked said the opening of a Dublin lab will double its expansion in the country, with jobs to be created in December and into 2021. Siliconrepublic.com has reached out to the company to find how many roles it is looking to create.

The lab will be the company’s first owned and operated lab in Europe and will initially focus on processing and testing SARS-CoV-2 swabs. LetsGetChecked estimates that the site will process 5,000 tests per week in the beginning, with plans to expand capacity over time.

Significant backing

The construction and planning of the Dublin lab has taken place over the past three months and will commence operations next month. Until the lab opens, testing kits ordered in Ireland will be processed at other labs partnering with LetsGetChecked.

“As an Irish company, we are thrilled to introduce our at-home Covid-19 tests to consumers in Ireland to fight the virus,” said Peter Foley, founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked.

“In addition to assisting on a consumer level, we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with leading Irish companies in need of testing programmes that will foster safe working environments. The coronavirus crisis has impacted all of us and we are keen to do what we can to help Irish people feel safe and secure during this challenging time.”

In May 2020, the company raised $71m in a Series C funding round and said that its screening kits have been used to test more than 335,000 people in the past five years, with 13,500 infections and diseases detected.

In 2019, LetsGetChecked announced plans to nearly double its headcount in 2020, hiring 70 people in Dublin and 50 people in New York, bringing its total workforce to around 250.