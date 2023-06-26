Dell expands Limerick centre and launches start-up accelerator

Some of the technologies added to the Dell CSC lab in Limerick include edge computing, computer vision and advanced analytics.

Dell Technologies has announced today (26 June) that it is expanding the capabilities of its customer solutions centre (CSC) in Limerick and launching a new start-up accelerator to support innovation in emerging technologies.

The facility helps customers test technologies such as AI and 5G to aid in the development of a whole range of areas from smart cities and connected healthcare to Industry 4.0.

Now, in partnership with Vodafone and Ericsson, the Limerick centre is getting an upgrade with the inclusion of more emerging tech, including edge computing, computer vision, advanced analytics and private wireless networking.

“Since 2019, the lab has provided a space for industry leaders to collaborate with our team to unlock the power of technology for their businesses,” said Des O’Sullivan, vice-president of customer solution centres at Dell.

“With this exciting addition to our global customer solution centres’ capabilities, we will enable our customers and partners to harness data at the edge to accelerate innovation within their organisations and deliver new products and services.”

Dell and its partners, together with NovaUCD, are also developing an accelerator programme to support innovative start-ups with global potential, providing access the lab to test their new technologies.

The lab in Limerick is one of 14 across the world. News of its upgrade comes a little more than a month after the US-based company opened an innovation lab at its Cork campus following a €2m investment, which is expected to create new business opportunities in 5G and 6G.

“As emerging technology accelerates the pace of change within every sector of our economy, it has never been more important for technology leaders and telecom providers to work together to advance Ireland’s position as an innovation leader,” Minister Simon Coveney, TD, said at the time.

At the latest announcement in Limerick, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, TD, said that Dell has “continually been at the forefront of innovation and helping businesses here in Ireland and across the globe to harness new technologies”.

