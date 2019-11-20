Dublin’s DataChemist announces expansion into the Netherlands

DataChemist will scale its operations from a new R&D hub in the ‘vibrant tech scene’ of Utrecht.

Today (20 November), Dublin-based start-up DataChemist announced the opening of a new innovation hub in the Netherlands.

The new Utrecht R&D hub, which will initially employ three specialist engineers, will house 20 skilled employees within the next 22 months, according to the company.

DataChemist is the start-up behind TerminusDB, a database for large and complex data, which is open source and free. The company describes the database as being able to “greatly reduce the time and effort required to build any application that shares, manipulates or edits data”.

Kevin Feeney, CEO of DataChemist, said: “With a thriving tech landscape, the Netherlands is well known as one of the world’s most innovative countries. It is home to market-leading organisations and a vibrant tech scene.

“Utrecht is at the very heart of the Netherlands and is a perfect location for TerminusDB as we continue to scale our operations.”

Welcoming the Irish start-up to the Netherlands, Robert Strijk, deputy for economic affairs for the province of Utrecht, said: “We are very happy DataChemist has chosen the Utrecht region for their new TerminusDB site.

“This R&D hub is a valuable addition for the IT ecosystem we already have here. I wish DataChemist and its employees good luck in doing business in the Utrecht region and the Netherlands.”

Matthijs Egger, market advisor at Enterprise Ireland in Amsterdam, added: “I very much welcome DataChemist’s decision to set up an R&D hub in the Netherlands.

“It’s an important milestone in their journey to become a leading data solution provider and it’s proof that Irish tech companies recognise the thriving Dutch tech scene as an ideal location to develop and test products in the local market, as a stepping stone before further expanding in Europe.”