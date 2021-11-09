Irishman’s tech start-up tackling food waste raises €1m in seed funding

Originally from Dundalk, Rian Mc Donnell founded food waste analytics platform FloWaste last year in Chicago. He hopes to expand it across the US.

Irishman Rian Mc Donnell’s US tech start-up FloWaste which tackles food waste using data analytics has raised €1m in seed funding from venture capital firms and angel investors.

Underdog Labs led the start-ups funding round, with Rockstart and several angels as co-investors. Chicago-based FloWaste plans to use the funding to scale to 100 locations across the US over the next nine months.

The start-up, which was founded in 2020, also plans to expand its automated food analytics platform. It is aimed at food processors and restaurants who want to cut down on food over-use and become more sustainable. Up to a third of food is waste is globally and food waste has a carbon footprint six times larger than global aviation.

“It it clear that the word has finally started to realise the tragedy of global food waste. At FloWaste, we hope to make our own piece of the solution to fight food waste and carbon emissions related to the food chain. We go through all this effort to produce food as a society, and one third is wasted,” said Mc Donnell.

FloWaste’s analytics platform uses image recognition technology to optimise meal preparation, ingredient combinations, and portion sizing, while reducing labour costs. The company has three paid pilot customers who have signed agreements to expand to more than 100 locations across the US.

“With these customers we will work to improve our core competency of classifying and quantifying food and food waste, and synthesising various data streams to optimise kitchen and industrial food processes,” Mc Donnell commented.

According to Alex Chang, co-founder, Underdog Labs, the VC invested in FloWaste because it saw a “powerful use case for machine vision that could not only generate real cost savings and ROI for their customers, but also help the broader important mission of lowering food waste.”

“Since our initial investment, the team has continued to impress us as they’ve iterated the product based on real world feedback – and continued to grow the business,” Chang concluded.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.