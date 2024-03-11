Palantir contracted to build US army’s ‘first AI-defined vehicle’

Palantir said the Titan project aims to create ground stations that can access space, high altitude, aerial and terrestrial data to give soldiers a full view of their surroundings.

Palantir USG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Palantir Technologies, the US data firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has won a US army contract worth $178.4m to bring AI and machine learning into one of its military vehicles.

The project is called the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (Titan) and aims to create a ground station that can access various forms of data to support military operations. Palantir has been contracted to build 10 Titan prototypes, consisting of a basic and an “advanced” variant.

The goal of Titan is to create a ground vehicle that has access to space, high altitude, aerial and terrestrial sensors to support soldiers, by providing an enhanced form of mission command and allow for long-range precision firing. With AI and machine learning, it is hoped that Titan can give soldiers a full picture of their surroundings and support their decisions made in the field.

Palantir said the project includes systems, technologies and software from various companies, including Northrop Grumman, Anduril Industries, L3Harris Technologies and Pacific Defense.

“This award demonstrates the army’s leadership in acquiring and fielding the emerging technologies needed to bolster US defence in this era of software-defined warfare,” said Palantir USG president Akash Jain. “Building on Palantir’s years of experience bringing AI-enabled capabilities to warfighters, Palantir is now proud to deliver the Army’s first AI-defined vehicle.

“Soldiers deserve best-in-class technology that gives them the tactical advantage on the battlefield, allowing for real-time decisions at critical speeds. Palantir is honoured to support this program, to continue its partnership with the army and to lead a team of innovative partners to build the next generation of capabilities.”

Palantir operates in various sectors and is also known for working with various intelligence agencies and military organisations. But these connections caused concerns last year when the US company moved into the UK’s healthcare sector.

