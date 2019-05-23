15 Irish firms selected for Google Adopt a Startup programme

The Google Adopt a Startup ambition is to grow companies from start-up to scale-up.

15 Irish tech start-ups have been accepted to join the latest Google Adopt a Startup Programme and will work with Google executives to identify how they can more quickly scale up.

The companies selected for the Spring Adopt a Startup programme are: Allergy Lifestyle, VRAI, Change Donations, ConstructionBOS, Coroflo, Danalto, EdgeTier, FarmHedge, Limtz, Moby, PepTalk, RideShair, SureSitter, Teemie and Wrkit.

‘The start-ups selected all demonstrate significant innovation and we believe have the opportunity to create new jobs and add value in their local communities’

– PADDY FLYNN

Over the next eight weeks, the start-ups will undertake an intense programme of exclusive lectures and workshops, one-on-one onsite support with a team of passionate Googlers, and unique networking opportunities at Google’s EMEA headquarters.

Each start-up will focus on the four crucial stages of growth: understanding your customer, building your brand, growing globally and scaling your organisation.

Participants will benefit from expertise and support in topics such as analytics and UX, pitching and networking, automation and machine learning, and how best to plan for global growth.

Scaling to new heights

Following the completion of the programme, each start-up will have the chance to pitch their own unique growth plan to a panel of select judges.

The prizes up for grabs include €10,000 in Google Ads credit and eligibility for the Google Cloud Programme, which includes $100,000 in Google Cloud Credit.

“Our focus is on the priority areas that will help these companies scale for growth and identify new opportunities for their businesses,” said Google director Paddy Flynn.

“The start-ups selected all demonstrate significant innovation and we believe have the opportunity to create new jobs and add value in their local communities. The team at Google are incredibly excited to start working with these ambitious start-ups and help them realise their businesses potential.”

The 15 start-ups are: