Dublin-based Halo raises $20m to advance bodycam tech

The latest investment from Volition Capital will advance Halo’s hardware and software platform and help bring new AI and analytics features to the growing market.

Dublin-based tech company Halo has raised $20m to expand its team in Europe and the US following increasing demand for its bodycam products.

The Series A funding round announced today (27 February) was led by Boston-based growth equity firm, Volition Capital.

According to Halo, while bodycams were originally associated with law enforcement, demand for the technology has been growing strongly in the private sector, from retail, healthcare and transportation to private security. Halo said its customers use bodycam technology to de-escalate incidents, deter crime, capture clear video evidence and enhance employee and public safety.

“We started Halo with a mission to fundamentally transform the safety and security sector and provide innovative technology that safeguards lives and businesses,” said CEO Fiona Shanley.

“Various social and economic realities have escalated demand for effective and reliable security solutions that maximise tech budgets and most importantly, protect people. This investment will enable us to continue to scale globally.

“We plan to invest substantially in further innovating our product, ensuring that we stay at the forefront of our industry and continuously meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Halo bodycams can capture full HD video and audio footage and livestream it to the company’s digital asset management cloud platform. Once uploaded, videos can be searched, edited, categorised or shared to meet a user’s needs.

“There are several converging trends driving increased demand, adoption and growth potential of bodycam and digital asset management solutions in the public and private sectors,” said Tomy Han, partner at Volition Capital.

With offices in Dublin, Belfast and Austin, Texas, Halo has more than 700 customers across 14 countries. The latest investment from Volition will advancing Halo’s hardware and software platform and help bring new AI and analytics features to market.

“Technology including hardware and software has become a critical part of safeguarding lives and businesses,” Han said.

“The use cases for bodycam solutions have expanded well beyond traditional law enforcement and with its subscription-based SaaS model and experienced leadership team, Halo is well positioned to meet the diverse and flexible needs of these sectors globally.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.