Tipperary-based Herdwatch scoops up Dublin’s Kingswood Computing

Kingswood’s client base of more than 5,000 farmers will now come under the ambit of Herdwatch as it expands its business in Ireland and the UK.

Irish farm software company Herdwatch has announced the acquisition of Dublin’s Kingswood Computing today (13 June).

Herdwatch said it expects the latest acquisition to expand its customer base to include more than a third of Irish diary farms on its platform, solidifying its business in Ireland and the UK.

Based in Tallaght, Kingswood was founded by Gerry and Nora Lynskey nearly four decades ago to supply herd management and accounting software to farmers and related agricultural businesses. The company also provides software to veterinarians and farm contractors.

With a client base of more than 5,000 farmers, Kingswood is one of the most well-known farm software providers in Ireland. It has a particular focus on dairy operations and has a range of services in the form of field and billing apps aimed to make the lives of farmers easier.

Following the acquisition, Kingswood employees will now join Herdwatch’s team of more than 60 employees and existing customers of the company will remain unaffected.

Gerry Lynskey said that Herdwatch is a good fit for Kingswood because it puts his company in the “best possible position for future success” with the promise of “exceptional customer experience” and a “vibrant work environment”.

“This is the perfect match for our businesses and our customers and I’m really excited to see how the larger business evolves and thrives, delivering even better service for farmers in Ireland and far beyond,” he said.

Based in Tipperary, Herdwatch’s platform aims to digitise and streamline livestock farming, helping farmers in Ireland and the UK save time, eliminate paperwork and make better farming decisions. Users pay an annual subscription based on their type of farm and its size.

The start-up was co-founded by Fabien Peyaud and the Farm Relief Services Network in 2012. Its software is now used on more than 20,000 farms across Ireland and the UK.

“Gerry has been a pioneer in the agtech field and his innovative leadership resulted in some of the earliest tech solutions for farmers,” said Peyaud, who is the company’s CEO.

“We are proud that Herdwatch is the new home for Kingswood’s great products, dedicated team and thousands of loyal customers, and look forward to taking them and their legacy to the next level within the Herdwatch platform.”

In 2021, the start-up announced plans to double its workforce over a three-year period. Last November, it secured a multimillion-euro investment to support its growth plans across the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.