Intel Capital invests $132m in 11 disruptive tech firms

Intel invested in start-ups that are ‘pushing the boundaries’ in areas such as AI, data analytics, autonomous systems and semiconductor innovation.

On Tuesday (12 May), Intel announced that its investment arm, Intel Capital, has invested $132m in 11 “disruptive” technology start-ups focusing on the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous computing and chip design.

The companies joining its portfolio are Anodot, Astera Labs, Axonne, Hypersonix, KFBio, Lilt, MemVerge, ProPlus Electronics, Retrace, Spectrum Materials and Xsight Labs.

Intel Capital said that it is on track to invest between $300m and $500m in technology companies in 2020, spanning the domains of artificial intelligence, intelligent edge and network transformation.

It said that these technologies will bring broad transformations to industries such as healthcare, automotive and consumer goods. Intel added that a diverse workforce enhances innovation, and that its investment arm has been making deals that reflect this.

The company said that in 2019, Intel Capital made 32pc of its new investments in start-ups led by women, underrepresented minorities, members of the LGBTQ community, entrepreneurs living with disabilities and veterans, which is up from 18pc in 2018.

Intel’s latest investments

Wendell Brooks, Intel senior vice-president and president of Intel Capital, said: “Intel Capital identifies and invests in disruptive start-ups that are working to improve the way we work and live.

“Each of our recent investments is pushing the boundaries in areas such as AI, data analytics, autonomous systems and semiconductor innovation. Intel Capital is excited to work with these companies as we jointly navigate the current world challenges and as we together drive sustainable, long-term growth.”

The 11 start-ups that have received funding are as follows: