Dublin-based Legitify raises €1.5m for notarisation platform

Online notarisation start-up Legitify has secured €1.5m in seed funding to expand its product offering and introduce AI to its services.

Founded by Aida Lutaj and Arko Ganguli in 2020, Legitify has a presence in both Stockholm and Dublin, where it is headquartered. The former Start-up of the Week aims to simplify the online document certification and notarising process across a range of industries, from legal and financial to real estate.

Used by companies across 40 geographies, according to the company, the Legitify platform has helped more than 1,100 customers to date – both from Europe and beyond.

The latest investment was led by Verb Ventures, a London-based VC firm focused on the Ireland and UK market. Other backers of the round include Enterprise Ireland, Actium Ventures and Redbay Ventures.

Lutaj, who is the CEO of the company, said the funding round represents a “significant leap forward” for Legitify.

“It not only reinforces our commitment to making cross-border legal processes smoother and more accessible but also paves the way for us to expand our product offering, introduce AI-powered enhancements to our solution and broaden our operational reach,” she said.

“We’re excited to solidify our position as a leader in tech-enabled notarisation and essential business services as we continue to expand into new markets.”

Originally from Albania, Lutaj brings more than 15 years’ experience in business development, growth, strategy, finance and operations to Legitify. Meanwhile, co-founder Arko Ganguli, originally from India, is the legal brain behind the business, serving as its chief product officer.

“In a remarkably short time, Legitify has emerged as a frontrunner in providing a seamless notarisation solution to professionals across various industries,” said Alexander Chikunov, founding partner at Verb Ventures. “Their innovative platform addresses a critical need in a market that sees billions of certifications and notarisations annually.”

Donnchadh Cullinan, department manager of ICT HPSU at Enterprise Ireland, said that Legitify continues to “remove the complexity and barriers” to notarisation through its innovative platform.

“This is an exciting growth phase for the company, and we look forward to working with the Legitify team on its ambitious plans,” Cullinan said.

