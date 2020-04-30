6 Lithuanian start-ups worth keeping an eye on

We look at six interesting start-ups based in Lithuania that have created a variety of solutions, from clean energy to remote translation.

Here at Siliconrepublic.com, we’ve long recognised Lithuania as one of Europe’s most exciting start-up hubs and in 2018, we highlighted 12 of the most promising start-ups based in the country’s capital city, Vilnius.

Our last list included start-ups such as Vinted, which went on to become Lithuania’s first unicorn in 2019, as well as 3D modelling marketplace CGTrader and Brolis Semiconductors, a company that primarily focuses on electronics hardware for the medical and defence sectors.

This time around, we take a fresh look at start-ups based across Lithuania, whether that’s in Vilnius or Kaunas. Our list includes a variety of start-ups focusing on different solutions, including password management, augmented reality and clean energy.

Interactio

Interactio has built an app that provides translations and interpretation to guests attending large events, which they can listen to from their own smartphones. The company was founded by Simona Andrijauskaitė, Henrikas Urbonas Labokas in 2018.

Interactio’s aim is to save guests the time it takes to queue up to collect headsets, offer the flexibility to allow visitors to listen to the conference before they are at the venue, or to walk around the venue during the conference and still hear everything.

#Europeanparliament did an amazing job reorganizing work at incredible speed. We are so proud to be part of this! #remoteparticipation https://t.co/t9YsnYWooD — Interactio (@InteractioApp) March 25, 2020

With large events on pause now, the start-up has been using its technology to help the European Union translate remote meetings.

From a hygiene point of view, the start-up believes it’s also better for an audience to use their own devices, rather than shared interpretation equipment, as was previously done. Outside of conferences, Interactio’s tech has been used at live events, training sessions, exhibitions and in religious events.

PassCamp

PassCamp is a password manager designed for teams. As well as providing a password generator, storing passwords with encryption and offering login autofill to customers, the start-up has created a platform that enables teams to securely share passwords.

Remembering passwords? Typing them in every day? Forget it! PassCamp browser extension does all this and more, so you don't have to.#usefultools #cybersecurity #passwordmanagement pic.twitter.com/ELpHK94yHJ — PassCamp (@PassCamp) April 14, 2020

One of PassCamp’s features is a history log, which enables users to see all of the changes that they or their contacts have made to passwords and notes to keep up to date with password changes, or spot any strange activity. The company offers a free demo, with premium features available starting at €1 per month.

Based in Kaunas, the second-largest Lithuanian city after Vilnius, the start-up was founded by Paulius Nagys, who now acts as a strategic advisor to the company while holding the role of CEO at e-commerce experience agency Adeo Web.

Searchnode

Searchnode is a Lithuanian SaaS start-up that offers e-commerce search solutions built on artificial intelligence (AI). Used by the likes of Decathlon, Phone House and Euronics, Searchnode’s technology offers flagship search solutions to save e-commerce businesses the hassle of developing their own search technology in-house.

We are proud to announce that #SearchNode received @crozdesk Quality Choice award, as a top-ranked solution in the #sitesearch category for 2020!🏆 The badge gets awarded to vendors that set themselves apart from the rest of the market.💪 Thanks! 🙏#Ecommerce #EcommerceSearch pic.twitter.com/708auD9M9e — SearchNode (@SearchNode) April 9, 2020

The start-up tailors search solutions for each client and uses its own engineers to maintain and continuously improve client website search functions after launch. Searchnode specifically aims its product at large and medium e-commerce retailers, rather than small businesses.

The start-up was co-founded by Antanas Baksys, Donatas Stonkus, Lukas Mikuckis, Ringaudas Kalinauskas. Simas Skrebiskis and Tomas Mikelskas in 2013.

SketchAR

SketchAR has developed a mobile app that teaches users how to draw with the help of augmented reality (AR), machine learning and neural networks. With the app, users can hold their smartphone above a piece of paper and see an image appear on top of it, which they can then trace while looking at the page through their phone.

The app can be used on walls and other surfaces too, to help artists paint on larger surfaces with guidance while wearing AR glasses. The start-up has partnered with companies such as Huawei, Samsung and Chinese smartphone brand Honor, and has been featured on Fast Company, The Verge, Wired and Mashable.

The start-up was co-founded by Andrey Drobitko and Alexander Danilin in 2016. SketchAR now provides its technology to a variety of verticals, including consumers, enterprises, agencies and education.

Viezo

Founded in 2018, Viezo is a start-up that has developed new materials to be used to produce energy through vibrations, with the aim of using these materials in place of traditional batteries.

CEO and founder Donat Ponamariov recently accepted the top prize at Lithuania’s EIT InnoEnergy Start-up of the Year competition.

The start-up is based in Vilnius, where it is researching and developing its vibration energy harvester and a new product, which is a “self-sustainable sensor”, that the company plans to launch in Q3 of 2020. Both of these products are designed to power IoT devices.

Webrobots

Webrobots describes itself as a “little big data company”, which provides web crawling and scraping services to clients such as Balderton Capital, The Times and Stanford University. Co-founded by Tomas Vitulskis and Paulius Jonaitis in 2013, has been backed by Practica Capital.

Our 2019 in review: 27 TB of data collected and delivered to our clients. #BigData #webscraping pic.twitter.com/uNXUMMg4uJ — Web Robots (@weRobots) December 16, 2019

Webrobots aims to scrape data from websites that can be hard to reach with traditional crawlers, such as content reachable by submitting forms or that are dynamically loaded by JavaScript.

The company’s Chrome-based scraping engine acts as a normal human being accessing the web, fuelling the Webrobots platform that spans several cloud providers to offer scalability and cost efficiency. Webrobot claims that its platform collects tens of millions of data points on a daily basis.

