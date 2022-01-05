Belfast start-up MedAll raises $3.4m to train healthcare workers

The medtech start-up said its platform has been used by more than 900 healthcare organisations since launching last year.

Belfast start-up MedAll has raised $3.4m in seed funding to develop its training platform for healthcare workers and expand its global reach.

The funding round was led by Connect Ventures and included existing investors Seedcamp, Ascension, Techstart and Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar, who is originally from Northern Ireland, along with specialist health-tech fund Nina Capital.

This brings the total funding raised by the start-up to $4.3m to date, according to RTÉ.

With MedAll’s software, healthcare organisations can build and implement digital training and certifications without having to delve into any complicated coding. They can host live and hybrid events, including courses, conferences, workshops, webinars and sessions.

Since launching its platform last year, MedAll said that more than 900 healthcare organisations in more than 20 countries have used it for training, including the University College Dublin surgical society.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 18m more health workers are needed by 2030, mostly in low and lower-middle income countries, indicating a need for more accessible training platforms.

“If we don’t solve this problem, patients will suffer,” Medall CEO Dr Phil McElnay said. “It was this urgent need that motivated me to launch MedAll. We’re honoured to have the backing of such stellar partners to help us to scale up the world’s healthcare training capacity.”

The start-up said organisations have been making teaching more accessible using its technology, with healthcare professionals in 167 countries learning by using MedAll in the past year.

“With MedAll, a doctor in Nigeria who learned from a cardiologist in the US can teach a fellow professional in Brazil,” Connect Ventures managing partner Sitar Teli said.

“We were blown away by what this team has already built and are excited to help them build a world-class product for millions more.”

Last February, MedAll was one of 10 start-ups selected by the Ignite NI accelerator to spend three months getting guidance and support from the Belfast accelerator.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.