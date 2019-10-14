Octiga’s cybersecurity solution for SMEs is ‘not sexy’ but it’s important

Our Start-up of the Week is Octiga, a Galway-based start-up bringing quick, simple and affordable cybersecurity to the masses of insufficiently secured SMEs

Donegal native Dr Robert McFeely has a decade of experience in web-based software services across multiple domains, including IT infrastructure, IoT, fleet telematics and the education sector. An experienced software developer and product manager, he also holds a doctorate in software-based signal processing.

McFeely is now the director of Octiga, a business based in the PorterShed in Galway. Octiga was set up by McFeely’s colleague, Sash Vasilevski.

Vasilevski, who currently lives in Australia where he runs a cybersecurity consultancy, brings 15 years of experience in information security to the business.

Explaining what Octiga is all about in a nutshell, McFeely told Siliconrepublic.com: “It’s an easy to use cybersecurity SaaS platform that completely removes the need for consultants or in-house expertise.

“We empower SMEs to achieve robust, automated and affordable cybersecurity. We understand that the threats are spread across many areas of the client’s IT systems and come in many shapes and sizes. However, only a few fundamental touches are required in each area to massively reduce risk exposure.”

The service is a comprehensive approach to the systems, processes and people that comprise a business, McFeely explained.

The market

While working for a variety of companies, McFeely said that there was one thing that each establishment experienced at one point or another – a security incident.

Providing us with some examples, he said: “In one damaging incident, a hijacked email (which had a poor, easy-to-guess password) sent thousands of spam messages about ‘getting to know hot girls near you.’ Then, I once had to email a company that I had long left, to tell them to remove me as an admin for their Office 365 exchange. It happens all the time.”

The Octiga director believes that we’re really only aware of the tip of the iceberg of this kind of sloppiness that can get businesses in trouble. With that, he added: “The modern business world will no longer accept an SME’s late apologies to their clients and the data commissioner.”

Octiga recognises that there are so many simple steps a business can take to protect itself, its data, its clients and its employees. From password management and sharing policies to the introduction of multi-factor authentication, a small change can make a big difference.

“The list goes on, but knowledge comes at a premium,”McFeely said. “But let’s face it – who cares when there are widgets to be sold?”

The company isn’t interested in being the “heavily funded, Black Ops type of company that’s tackling highly technical cyber security verticals for large businesses.” Octiga aims to address the elephant in the room – the fact that most small to medium enterprises have little or no basic cybersecurity standing.

McFeely said: “Why? Because they don’t know how, they don’t think it will happen to them, and they can’t afford the consultants. If we can give this insecure market an easy entry to a more secure world, then everybody wins.”

The product

Octiga’s initial product focuses on Office 365, which McFeely describes as the linchpin of half of the global SME sector. Covering email, data sharing, file storage, communication, organisation, Office 365 is a big area of concern, McFeely says.

He explained: “Office 365 has known weaknesses when used in the most common configuration. Such weaknesses are reported often in the media. Using Office 365 securely is possible, but the knowledge, time and resources to configure, monitor and remediate security issues is prohibitive and usually only achievable in part.”

Unlike the Black Ops-style infosec work McFeely joked about earlier, Octiga was not created to do anything glamorous.

McFeely said: “It’s not sexy. We use guided configuration, monitoring and breach remediation to complete the picture. Then, the clients can forget about IT security again and our system will handle it and tell them when there is an issue.”

Octiga’s products and services are accessible through an automated online web app, where the customer can seamlessly authorise against their cloud instance, enabling the start-up to make a connection. After this, McFeely says: “Then we do our magic.”

That magic involves Octiga’s “super-secret” machine API, which can fully configure almost every aspect of the Office 365 cloud ecosystem by distilling and exposing the coding interfaces normally only used by cybersecurity consultants and IT engineers.

The company has gained some excellent experience working in Galway’s PorterShed. McFeely said: “I had thought these places were fortresses of the brave, brilliant and brutally focused, where people rode in on fixie bikes and said things like ‘disrupt the market’ or ‘dare to dream big’.

“What I found, in reality, was a lot of very down to earth, friendly, helpful and modest people who are there because they think a bit differently and are just brave enough to try it.”

So, what lays ahead for Octiga?

“Besides global domination,” McFeely said, “Our main goal is to bring all of the companies, for which cybersecurity is an after-thought, to a safe harbour where they can forget about us and do their business without risks.”

The company has tested its prototypes already and hopes to get a batch of alpha customers running soon. McFeely told Siliconrepublic.com that the business is looking towards an early 2020 launch.

He said: “This will be a free version to get us really learning, building our confidence and the customer’s confidence. We will follow this with a recurring revenue model.”

Seeking funding isn’t a massive priority right now, but Octiga is open to discussions. McFeely added: “A conversation never hurt anyone.”

When asked of what advice or wisdom he’d impart on other self-starters, McFeely said: “I’m not sure I’m a self-starter. We all stand on the shoulders of others. Even if you don’t know it.

“However, for the sake of answering the question, I’d say: It takes a little bit of bravery – but don’t let bravery be your main driver. Not all dreams are equal and very few will give a return on investment. You hear about the success stories, but not the more common failures.

“Oh, and don’t invest your own cash.”

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.