PacSana raises €650,000 to grow home-care tech business in the US

The Dublin company develops wearable tech to help monitor the health of older people at home.

Irish home-care technology company PacSana has raised €650,000 to help accelerate business growth in the US.

The start-up, which was founded two years ago in Dublin, focuses on supporting families and carers with technology to help prolong independent living for older or vulnerable people.

It has developed wearable technology that allows care providers to remotely monitor people in their own homes. The PacSana bracelet provides data on movement and activity, and the company has also developed a wearable thermometer and fingertip pulse oximeter to monitor other vitals.

PacSana is already working with care providers in Ireland and the UK, and is now looking to expand to the US market with its fresh funding.

The investment round was led by Dr Frank Dolphin, co-founder of RelateCare and former HSE chair. The round also included several private investors including Arkphire’s Howard Roberts.

The funding will be used to expand the PacSana team, with a new head of care and additional resources for a US operation. The company said it is working on several product enhancements to enable the growth that it has planned for this year.

“Now, more than ever, older people need enhanced health support and ways of staying connected, which PacSana’s products can provide,” said Feargal Duignan, CEO of PacSana.

“We are delighted to have attracted new investors to support the company’s continued growth and our expansion plans into the US market.”

Dolphin added that he believes PacSana will have a “dramatic impact on quality of life and quality of care delivered” for users.

“Supporting home and family carers with technology and insights is one of the biggest health and social care challenges for future home care,” he said. “The team have built a really effective and scalable solution.”

PacSana was one of 15 winners of Health Innovations 2020, an annual call from Health Innovation Hub Ireland focused on innovative companies that could significantly impact healthcare in Ireland.