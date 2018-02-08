DCU spin-out Pilot Photonics raises close to €1m

10-plus years of pioneering R&D results in laser tech that could revolutionise multiple industries, including space.

DCU spin-out company Pilot Photonics has raised close to €1m after developing the world’s lowest cost comb source laser technology.

The investment was led by Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Funds in synication with Dublin BIC.

Pilot Photonics has developed the world’s lowest cost, size, weight and power consuming optical comb source (OCS), absorbing one-third of the power of competing approaches at a fraction of the cost.

Laser-sharp vision

The start-up’s technology, which is based more than 10 years of pioneering research and development undertaken at DCU, Trinity College Dublin and Tyndall National Institute, has multiple applications across the communications, energy, safety, aerospace and defence sectors globally.

Pilot Photonics was recently awarded a significant contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop laser communications systems for use in a range of advanced communications satellite systems.

This round of investment will enable the company to expand the team and accelerate their international growth plans.

“Three years ago we took a strategic decision to pursue the development of a completely new technology platform centered around photonic integration,” said Pilot Photoncs’ CEO Frank Smyth.

“Securing this investment from Kernel Capital and DBIC is a strong validation of that strategy and the new business opportunities it has opened up. We look forward to growing the team, and winning business in both new and existing markets,” Smyth added.