Ulysses Neuroscience raises €500,000 for research platforms

The company recently relocated to the Pioneer Group facilities in Cherrywood and is currently hiring for various neuroscience research positions.

Ulysses Neuroscience, a contract research organisation (CRO) based in Trinity College Dublin (TCD), has raised €500,000 in funding led by Enterprise Ireland and Gianni Matera’s Growing Capital.

Founded in 2019 by Dr Massimiliano Bianchi, Ulysses works with pharma companies around the world by providing them with research platforms to help improve the treatment of psychiatric, neurodegenerative and rare neurological disorders.

Bianchi, who has more than two decades’ research experience and is CEO of the organisation, said that the latest funding is an “important milestone” that will allow the company to expand its “patient-centric and translational” neuroscience research platforms.

“With a portfolio of globally based pharma clients and an annual revenue of over €1m, we have been able to breakthrough the CRO market and are helping a range of industries to bring their new therapies into clinical trials and subsequently onto the market,” Bianchi said.

🎉 Exciting News! 🧠 Ulysses Neuroscience's new biomarker lab at Pioneer Group Cherrywood Campus is fully operational! Need cutting-edge #biomarker analysis? From #preclinical to #clinical, our experts drive breakthroughs. Contact us to learn more! 🔬💼 #cro #ThinkRare pic.twitter.com/Ja4I38EzmO — Ulysses Neuroscience (@UlyssesNeuro) April 8, 2024

Ulysses recently relocated to the Pioneer Group life sciences facility in Dublin’s Cherrywood and is currently hiring for preclinical and clinical neuroscience positions in the psychedelic, psychiatric and rare neurodevelopmental research space.

“Our new laboratories are fully operational and dedicated to perform and progress the company biomarker and cell cultures operations,” Bianchi said.

The organisation is also based onsite at TCD, where a team of preclinical scientists are developing an electroencephalographic assay to explore the use of psychedelics in the treatment of depression and the use of gene therapy for curing rare neurodevelopmental diseases.

“We’ve been truly impressed by Ulysses’ commitment to actively engaging patients in the research and drug development journey, ensuring their voices are not only heard but valued at every stage,” said Matera, who is the founder of Growing Capital. “It’s gratifying to see this approach being acknowledged by the global pharmaceutical industry.”

Last month, Matera – who has invested in Glofox, Flipdish and Siren – became the first venture capitalist in residence at NovaUCD, the start-up and innovation hub based in University College Dublin.

