New programme to help start-ups in Ireland’s west scale abroad

Platform94, previously the Galway Technology Centre, is inviting applications for its international scale-up programme with Enterprise Ireland.

Platform94, previously the Galway Technology Centre (GTC), has a new programme for start-ups in the west of Ireland that want to scale internationally.

Launched today (26 September) in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, the International Scale-up Programme aims to increase the number of successful Irish-founded companies overseas by mentoring entrepreneurs to grow their business in a chosen foreign market.

Applications are now open for the pilot programme that was unveiled by Minister of State in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Dara Calleary, TD.

“Programmes such as this pilot International Scale-up Programme offer a range of in-depth supports that help meet the needs of our indigenous businesses,” Calleary said at the launch.

“The overall enterprise ecosystem in the west and north-west is well-aligned for anyone starting or growing a business and this new programme will open the door to a whole new world of opportunities.”

Platform94 (as GTC) was originally set up in 1994 to facilitate emerging ICT businesses in the west as they grew their operations.

While Platform94’s headquarters remains in IDA Ireland’s Mervue Business Park in Galway, it will soon have another hub that for entrepreneurs from the Atlantic Corridor counties.

Owned by non-profits Galway Chamber and WestBIC, it works closely with local start-ups and scale-ups as well as other business support organisations based in the west, such as the Portershed, ITAG and CREW.

The International Scale-up Programme will commence in the fourth quarter of this year and run for a period of 12 weeks. The closing date for applications is Friday, 13 October.

“Selling into markets overseas can be daunting and challenging for SMEs,” said Méabh Conaghan, west region director for Enterprise Ireland.

“This support will help with market research, product market fit and financial planning, culminating in a practical route to market strategy supported by Platform94 and OCO Global. This is exactly what is needed to help companies to scale and grow from the west of Ireland.”

