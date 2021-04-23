Galway Tech Centre expansion to create ‘innovation beacon’ in the west

Galway Technology Centre is expanding with a view to supporting more start-ups and ICT businesses in the west of Ireland in the coming years.

Galway Technology Centre, a social enterprise that supports start-ups in the ICT sector, has announced major expansion plans. Over the next 15 years, it claims that the expansion of its facilities could help to generate 12,500 jobs and €1.4bn in investment for the west of Ireland.

Since its launch in 1994, the centre has been home to more than 300 different companies that have created more than 3,000 jobs. Alumni include Storm Technology, SAP and Wayfair, as well as many start-ups. It currently houses 41 companies with 326 employees working on site.

But the Galway Technology Centre’s roadmap for the next 15 years is far more ambitious. It is expanding its premises from 50,000 sq ft to 72,000 sf ft and creating an additional two storeys. There will also be added space for conferences and meetings.

The centre is jointly owned by Galway Chamber and WestBIC, and Enterprise Ireland is supporting the expansion project. The expansion, called AcademyWest, will particularly focus on facilitating start-ups that are seeking to scale rapidly and growing ICT businesses that are looking for a second site.

The announcement was made today (22 April) at the company’s 25-year anniversary celebration. “We are tremendously proud of all that Galway Technology Centre has achieved over the last 25-plus years,” said its chair, Frank Greene.

“The original centre comprised a total of eight individual units filled by seven start-ups. From those humble beginnings the centre has become a modern, dynamic facility and social enterprise, which has had a major impact on Galway and throughout the west.”

Noreen Conway, acting manager at the centre, added that the expansion will “drive substantial employment growth, while expanding the technology cluster and knowledge economy throughout Galway and the west” over the coming years.

“It will make Galway Technology Centre a beacon for innovation across the west of Ireland,” she added. “On a day when we celebrate the history of Galway Technology Centre, we are excited to be firmly placing a foot towards our dynamic future.”