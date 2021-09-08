Revaia closes Europe’s largest female-founded VC fund

The firm exceeded its target funding of €200m, closing on the biggest female-founded VC fund in Europe.

Paris-based VC Revaia, formerly called Gaia Capital Partners, has closed on its first growth fund at €250m.

This exceeds the firm’s initial target of €200m and represents what it says is Europe’s largest female-founded VC fund.

“This final closing of our first fund is a huge milestone,” said Elina Berrebi, co-founder of Revaia.

“It is a solid foundation from which we can support future European technology leaders with their ambitions and sustainability plans, as well as expand and internationalise our team while building a strong value creation platform.”

Since the launch of its fund in 2019, which is now closing, Revaia has hired 15 staff and established a presence in Toronto and New York. It also opened an office in Berlin earlier this year.

Revaia’s primary focus is on European technology companies with a sustainable ethos.

Its portfolio consists of 10 investments in European scale-ups in the software, consumer and fintech sectors. One of these companies, Aircall, recently achieved unicorn status at its latest fundraising round. It has also invested in Epsor, GetAccept, GoHenry, Planity, Welcome to the Jungle and Yubo.

“When we set up the firm, we were determined to create an investment strategy in line with our convictions – a focus on European companies with high ambitions but with no compromise on sustainability – and with the objective of bridging the gap between private and public markets,” Alice Albizzati, co-founder of Revaia, commented.

“Our venture has performed beyond our initial expectations.”

Over the next few years, Revaia plans to continue expanding its team and its operations throughout Europe.

“With this successful final closing behind us, we have even greater projects ahead of us. We believe Revaia can be a positive force in the financial and tech ecosystem as it embodies our ambition of doing big while doing good,” concluded both co-founders.