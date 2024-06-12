BeReal snapped up by Voodoo for €500m

Popular across the US, Japan and France, BeReal has more than 40m active users. Now, Wizz-owner Voodoo is taking a shot at bringing the app to profitability.

BeReal, the photo-sharing app focused on authenticity, has been acquired by French video game and app developer Voodoo to diversify its portfolio with consumer apps.

In an announcement yesterday (11 June), Voodoo said the €500m deal will bring BeReal under its remit and help the app accelerate its product development and user growth with the company’s extensive experience in building apps. Voodoo is the creator of popular mobile apps such as Helix Jump, Mob Control, Block Jam 3D and the social network Wizz.

First launched in 2020, BeReal is a photo-sharing platform developed by French entrepreneurs Alexis Barreyat and Kévin Perreau. The idea behind the app is to share one photo a day with close friends without any filters or editing.

Today, the app has more than 40m active users, according to Voodoo, and is one of the most popular social platforms of its kind across the US, Japan and France. BeReal was the iPhone App of the Year 2022 at the Apple’s App Store Awards.

“BeReal achieved incredible user loyalty and growth, showing there is a universal need to share real, unfiltered experiences with close friends,” said Alexandre Yazdi, co-founder and CEO of Voodoo.

“We are very excited to bring our teams together and leverage Voodoo’s know-how and differentiated technologies to scale BeReal into the iconic social network for authenticity.”

Yazdi told the Financial Times that Voodoo plans to launch paid advertising on BeReal to move the company towards profitability and expand its active user base.

“BeReal is now at an inflection point in its development,” Yazdi said in the announcement. “By leveraging Voodoo’s platform and expertise, BeReal will now have the opportunity to further innovate around new features and refocus on growth through organic and paid marketing across markets.”

Aymeric Roffé, currently CEO of Wizz, will take over as CEO of BeReal and lead the product, Yazdi said, while current CEO Barreyat will “remain involved” in the short term.

“Voodoo has a proven track record of driving significant growth in mobile apps,” said Barreyat. “Their resources and expertise will help bring BeReal on a sustainable growth path while continuing to deliver on its mission to create an authentic world that keeps you connected with the people you really care about.”

