Suas Aerospace wants €5m to build an Irish spaceport

The company aims to have this facility operational by 2027 and believes it could create initial revenues of more than €70m.

Irish start-up Suas Aerospace has launched a funding round of €5m for the development of a spaceport in Ireland that can handle orbital and suborbital rocket launches.

Suas Aerospace has ambitious plans to create a world-class space infrastructure facility that can handle up to forty-eight launches annually. The company aims for this spaceport to be fully operational by 2027 and claims it could create initial revenues of more than €70m.

Ireland was identified as one of the top three suitable locations in Europe for a new spaceport, based on a technical feasibility study commissioned by Suas and undertaken by UK-based B2Space. This study claimed that orbital rocket launches for small satellites could be achieved from various locations in Ireland.

“This is a significant opportunity for Ireland to establish itself as a leader in the European space sector,” said Suas CEO Rory Fitzpatrick. “The current round of seed funding will help Suas Aerospace substantially progress its vision to create a thriving space hub in Ireland.

“It will help develop initial infrastructure, conduct test launches, establish strategic partnerships and ultimately pave the way for the first orbital launch from Irish soil.”

Suas said its project will capitalise on Ireland’s location and climate advantage for small satellite launches and will also help reduce the deficit in European launch capabilities. Long-term plans for this spaceport include an aeronautical facility that would include launchpads, an integration facility, a control centre and a visitor centre.

Suas was founded in 2019 and has received investment of €1.1m to date. The company has secured partnerships with major European companies including Skyrora, T Minus Engineering and Pangea Aerospace.

Suas is also part of a consortium that was awarded a €5m grant from Horizon Europe last year to develop interoperable rocket engine testing infrastructure. As part of this consortium, Suas will provide a secondary location that aims to prove the compatibility of the consortium’s launch test infrastructure with Suas’ rocket engine test site in Ireland.

