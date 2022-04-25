Tapitag: Answering the call for paperless business cards

The Athlone-headquartered start-up is doing away with single-use business cards thanks to some simple technology.

“Tapitag is helping companies of all sizes move to a paperless and sustainable way of connecting and networking with clients through our cloud-based platform,” said Ivan Eustace. “With a single tap, you can share and engage with prospects and customers.”

That’s the elevator pitch for Tapitag, which is replacing single-use paper business cards with a single NFC-enabled and durable card that can instantly transfer information again and again.

Users can ensure their contact information is always up to date, and decide what details they want to share, via their Tapitag profile. When a new contact then taps the card with an NFC-enabled device, the profile is launched and the option to save the contact appears. This will save a phone number and email address along with a link to the person’s Tapitag profile, which can be revisited to keep on top of any changes.

For business clients, a cloud-based management system means sweeping changes can be made to all employee profiles swiftly and efficiently. There’s also in-built analytics to see a user’s ‘tap stats’ and more.

“We have invested heavily in the software platform behind Tapitag,” said Eustace. “This makes Tapitag a sales and business tool for companies with loads of analytics at their disposal to help them make the right decisions.”

‘We now produce and print everything here in Ireland’

– IVAN EUSTACE

It’s so far, so good for the start-up founded just last year. “Tapitag is being very well received and we are onboarding customers all the time,” said Eustace.

“Initially, supply chain was an issue as we outsourced printing to Asia at the start. We now produce and print everything here in Ireland.”

This change in production led to Tapitag securing a Guaranteed Irish mark, and the business is supported by Enterprise Ireland. The team’s goal, however, is global.

“Every company large or small across the globe needs a more seamless and sustainable way to engage with their audience,” said Eustace.

‘Ireland is extremely buoyant at the moment’

– IVAN EUSTACE

Tapitag isn’t a first time at the start-up rodeo for Eustace and fellow co-founders Mark Gibbons and John McHugh.

“We were all work colleagues at TNS Connect,” he explained. Eustace and McHugh co-founded the distribution company for consumer electronics while Gibbons worked in sales. TNS Connect operated worldwide and dealt with some iconic brands and major retailers.

This business was sold to PCH, a global product development and supply chain business founded by Irishman Liam Casey. TNS Connect spent six years as part of the PCH family before being acquired again in 2017 by CMS Distribution.

Following this successful exit, Eustace and co are starting out again with Tapitag, which is headquartered in Athlone.

“From our experience in Ireland, it is extremely buoyant at the moment and we connect and help a number of start-ups we know,” said Eustace. “It’s extremely energising.”

As a serial founder himself, Eustace has some advice for aspiring entrepreneurs: “Stay motivated, stay positive, and always believe in your idea,” he said. “Shoot for the stars.”

His own bold vision is to make Tapitag a “must-have” for all businesses, big or small. But as the business scales, sustainability will still be key.

Sustainability is “at the forefront of what we do,” Eustace explained. “We replace paper in the workplace and at the same time we have teamed up with Ecologi to plant a tree for every customer we onboard,” he added.

