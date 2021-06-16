Denmark’s Templafy raises $60m for its SaaS document platform

The Copenhagen-based start-up develops tools to help companies create and manage documents on one platform.

Danish start-up Templafy has raised $60m in funding for its document creation platform for businesses.

The company develops a software-as-a-service platform for creating and managing various business documents including legally binding contracts.

The Series D round was led by Blue Cloud Ventures alongside existing backers Insight Partners, Seed Capital, Dawn Capital and Damgaard Company.

According to Templafy, it is solving the “disconnected content problem”. It has seen a 121pc increase in net customers between the first quarter of 2020 and 2021 as clients seek out tools to unify their content creation among employees, especially with staff scattered in a remote working environment. It counts Ikea, KPMG and Pandora among its customers.

“As the future of work unfolds, Templafy has a unique opportunity to redefine how enterprise organisations manage, produce and utilise business content like documents, presentations and emails,” chief executive Jesper Theill Eriksen said.

“We believe the hybrid workplace needs a tech stack that’s more integrated and intuitive; one that supports employees in their efforts to contribute high-value work, whether they’re in office or remote,” he said.

“Content enablement is emerging as a critical element to these tech stacks, and this recent investment supports our efforts in pioneering this category.”

The round brings Templafy’s total funding to date to $125m, following a $25m Series C round last April and the hiring of new chief financial officer Cynthia Stephens and new chief product officer Robin Stimac. The company’s team has grown 68pc since April 2020, it said.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, the company has additional offices in London, New York, Berlin, Eindhoven and Sydney.

Mir Arif, managing partner at Blue Cloud Ventures, said that Templafy is addressing a longstanding problem for businesses.

“When company content isn’t integrated to the applications where employees work, organisations experience disconnected content which can cause several damaging issues including loss of compliance, a drag on efficiency and ultimately a negative impact on business performance,” Arif said.