UCD spin-out Output Sports expands into US

For Output Sports, the goal is the US market. The NovaUCD-based company’s CEO has relocated to the States to oversee its growth there.

Irish start-up Output Sports has its sights set on a transatlantic expansion. Its team spoke of its plans to target the US during a meeting yesterday (March 12) with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD during a visit to Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

Output Sports is a spin-out of University College Dublin (UCD) and has its headquarters at NovaUCD. It has recently opened an office in Boston and has hired five people there.

Founded in 2018 by Dr Martin O’Reilly, Dr Darragh Whelan, Julian Eberle and Prof Brian Caulfield, the company specialises in data services for elite sports teams. It is hoping to collaborate with the Boston Red Sox team to bolster its growth in the US.

Output Sports already works with big players in the NFL, PGA and the NHL. A lot of these well-known names came on board when it launched its V2 single-sensor product in 2022; the tool enables athletes and their trainers to test and track progress using wearable tech.

“Since the launch of our V2 product, we have seen tremendous growth in the US with product usage across elite sports, education settings and gyms,” said O’Reilly, who is CEO of Output Sports. O’Reilly has relocated to the US to oversee the expansion.

Former Leinster and Ireland rugby player Adam Byrne was earlier this year appointed as Output Sports’ commercial manager for North America.

“It is an incredibly exciting time for us at Output as we double down on the US opportunity,” O’Reilly said, thanking Enterprise Ireland for its support of the company. The business support agency has backed Output Sports from its inception at UCD.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.