Delivery platform Webringg is wheelie going places

“WeBringg started life as a last mile delivery company with dispatch software to help manage hundreds of self-employed delivery drivers,” said Webringg co-founder Sean Murray.

Necessity may be the mother of invention but for Murray’s WeBringg co-founder Alan Hickey, it was all about his wife and forgetting to buy a present for her birthday. That’s when Hickey and Murray thought up the idea for a same day delivery service.

That was four years ago and today the business has a team of 38 plus more than 1,000 independent drivers worldwide and provides services such as crowd sourced deliveries and to partnering with retailers such as Musgrave to provide dispatch technology, as well as data driven consultancy. As well as Ireland, the company operates in the UK, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

Murray and Hickey participated in LEO (Local Enterprise Office) management development programmes to get them up and running and investor-ready. The Hi-Start programme introduced WeBringg to Enterprise Ireland, which identified it as a High Potential Start Up. The company subsequently went on to raise €850,000 in seed funding.

“We’ve won a few awards along the way, Ireland’s best young entrepreneur (IBYE) Aer Lingus start up award and a National Enterprise award,” Murray said. “Over time our technology evolved to become a tool that clients depend on to automate delivery, improve restaurant efficiency and provide visibility to our customers.

“More recently we have developed additional features which allow clients to market directly to customers with special offers, video content and friend referrals. The competition amongst restaurant chains and marketplace brands to acquire and retain customers is intense and we believe we are well positioned to help in this regard and at a fraction of the traditional cost.”

The market

Murray said that the company is predominantly focused on the takeaway food delivery market which is estimated to be worth €83bn.

“We work with a range of clients from third party delivery providers to restaurant chains from Burger King to Bombay Pantry and marketplace brands such as Just Eat. We currently operate in Ireland, UK, Australia, New Zealand and plan to roll out in the Spain and US shortly as part of our continued international expansion in 2019.

The founders

Sean Murray grew up in Castleknock and attended DIT. Hehas worked for various companies such as Google, Microsoft and Allcare Pharmacy. He also founded Locate Digital.

Alan Hickey also grew up in Castleknock and attended UCD where he studied economics and later did a graduate diploma in financial planning. He started a successful financial brokerage with his father and worked as a financial adviser for over eight years. He also founded International Golf Advisors.

The technology

The WeDispatch platform connects restaurants to delivery fleets via its drivers app and engages their customers through live tracking.

“Our platform is built in Kotlin, React and JS and our R&D team utilise the newest development techniques to ensure that WeDispatch is the most reliable and scalable service possible.

“The ultimate goal is to have as many food delivery companies as possible using our software to improve efficiencies and drive customer engagement. We are confident that our product can generate significant competitive advantage for our clients and we love playing a small part in shaping such an enormous global industry.”

Meals – and deals – on wheels

Murray said that the business is seeing triple digit, year-on-year growth. “And we are in talks with some amazing international brands who are interested in licensing our software to help manage their delivery network and/or engage new customers.

“We closed a funding round of recently which will go toward strengthening the team and developing the product even further. We are not planning to raise more money in the short term but will most likely need to again in the future if the pace of international expansion continues as expected.”

He said the company had its fair share of the usual growing pains in terms of when to raise money and which markets and sectors to invest in.

“But we are in a good position now and very focused on the delivered food space. Ironically challenges are the bread and butter of our business in that it’s responding to client challenges which provides the greatest platform for growth.

“A good example is the wave of recent press about gig economy workers within the food delivery space. Our clients came to us with big concerns about illegal drivers, potential tax exposures and asked us how we could help. In response, we built a compliance feature within our software which helps clients to improve driver compliance and goes a step further to offer one of a kind, on demand insurance for drivers and their vehicles.”

Take that first step

In terms of the start-up environment, avowed entrepreneur said that the scene has never been healthier and pointed out the work of the Local Enterprise Office network and Enterprise Ireland.

“We have a huge pool of talent in this country, an entrepreneurial mindset and significant funding available. In terms of what could be improved, I think our education system from second level up needs to respond appropriately by teaching more relevant and practical content to prepare students for careers within the tech sector.

“Perhaps just as importantly, I believe the government need to provide greater tax incentives to encourage people seeking to start their own business to take that first step,” he recommended.

