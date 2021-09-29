Louth company Xocean raises $8m to expand ocean data tech

The company will use the fund to grow its fleet of USVs and expand its current team of more than 100 employees to 350 in the next two years.

Carlingford-based marine robotics company Xocean has raised $8m in a Series A funding round to expand its sustainable ocean data collection technology.

Now valued at more than $100m, Xocean aims to reduce carbon emissions in the offshore industry and displace 1m tonnes of carbon in emissions.

Led by VentureWave Capital, the round also saw participation from existing investors Chris Huskilson and Enterprise Ireland as well as other private investors in Ireland and Canada.

The investment comes from VentureWave’s Impact Ireland June 2020 fund that invests in high-growth companies with the potential to build technology that benefits society.

“Our mission is to deliver the data that powers the sustainable development of our oceans. Our aim is to do this in a safe, economic and ultra-low impact way,” Xocean founder and CEO James Ives said.

“Today we are delivering this for clients across a range of industries including the renewable energy sector and government agencies across the globe from North America to Europe to Asia-Pacific.”

Tripled revenue growth

Xocean has tripled its revenue growth for two consecutive years and the new funding is set to accelerate this speed to scale operations. Plans include expanding its current team of more than 100 employees to 350 in the next two years.

Chief financial officer Karen May hailed the investment as a milestone for Xocean and said that 2021 has been a “great year” for the company’s financial performance. “We look forward to investing the funds now to accelerate our market growth and retain our leadership position in this new and fast-growing industry.”

Xocean has completed more than 100 projects accounting for more than 35,000 hours of operation. While traditional research vessels mapping the ocean are expensive and bad for the environment, Xocean says its unscrewed surface vessels (USVs) emit 1,000 times carbon.

About the size of a car and half its weight, Xocean’s USVs are fitted with robotic sensors that directly send ocean data via satellite at a lower cost. “If nobody needs to go offshore, that removes people from a potentially hazardous environment,” Ives told CNN earlier this month.

VentureWave chair Alan Foy said that Xocean is “an eco-friendly, safer and more intelligent” way of meeting demands in an emerging market with “substantial growth forecast”. “With operations already across four continents, they are well positioned to capture a significant share of that growth,” he said.

In May, Xocean received €1.7m in EU grant funding to bring more of its vessels to market.

Founded in 2017, has operated in 14 countries on projects including offshore windfarm developments and seabed surveys. It has worked with energy giants such as BP and Equinor and with the public sector including the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency. It recently completed a survey for the Hornsea Project One windfarm off the coast of the UK using USVs.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.