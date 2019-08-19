‘You are a success when you are moving towards your goal’

The founder of Zile Organics believes that there are no excuses for neglecting your goals in the 21st century, when there are so many resources at our fingertips.

Zile, the founder of haircare and skincare start-up Zile Organics, was one of the speakers at this year’s Inspirefest.

While everyone at the event had a story worth sharing, Zile’s reason for being on stage was particularly remarkable.

“Last year when I was volunteering for Inspirefest, I was so inspired. I was like, you know what? I think next year it’s going to be my turn,” she told the audience.

“After one of the fringe events, I spoke to [Inspirefest founder] Ann [O’Dea], and I was like, ‘I’m gonna speak on stage next year’ … I even managed to print out a little speaker badge.”

Zile pulled out the printed speaker’s pass that she had made from her back pocket, and compared it to the authentic one she had received at Inspirefest 2019.

“If I can do that, imagine what you can do. Because there is nobody stopping you from reaching your goals and reaching your dreams, except you,” she explained.

The reason that Zile shared this story with the audience at Inspirefest was to demonstrate how to set and achieve goals. The start-up founder believes that with the resources the majority of people have at their fingertips in the 21st century, there’s no excuse not to achieve everything you want to achieve in life.

She advised the audience members to write down their ideas, goals and anything they want to accomplish in their lifetimes.

“Every single one of us has that in us – to bring that uniqueness that this planet is looking for to the front, so we can all live an amazing life,” Zile said.

The entrepreneur explained that it doesn’t matter how big or small your goals are, and said that there is space for everyone and their ideas.

“I was once talking to a group about what we really wanted in life. Someone came up to me afterwards and they said, ‘You know what? I really want to start a fashion brand’.

“I was like, ‘That’s super amazing!’, and she was like, ‘But we live in a society where everybody’s starting all these amazing social enterprises. Why would I want to start a fashion brand?’”

But Zile told this woman that her goals were as valid as anybody else’s and that there is always room for something new. “I was like, ‘Do you know what? I would love for somebody to design some underwear that doesn’t ride up my ass every time I walk.’”

Your goals don’t have to be shared with anybody else, Zile continued. She added that you can wait until you’re comfortable, or you can wait until you’ve actually accomplished something to tell others. While it might seem counterproductive to keep this to yourself, she believes it can help these plans to germinate.

“Next year, when we come to Inspirefest 2020, we are going to share what we have achieved. Because success is not only the final goal, but you are a success when you are moving towards your goal.”

