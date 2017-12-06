Manchester tragedy and McGregor fight topped talk on Facebook in 2017

A diverse array of topics dominated discussions on Facebook in Ireland during 2017.

There is no doubt that 2017 was a rollercoaster year for most people and Facebook has captured this in its Year In Review, showing that everything from the Manchester Arena bombing to Storm Ophelia kept the Irish talking during the year.

Facebook has revealed that the most discussed subjects among Ireland users included (in no particular order): the Manchester Arena bombing, the Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather fight, Storm Ophelia, the death of Martin McGuinness, U2 performing at Croke Park and the recent death of Chester Bennington from Linkin Park.

The moments of 2017’s Year in Review were determined by comparing keyword volume year over year and observing daily keyword spikes between 1 January and 1 November as well as reviewing Facebook product usage during top moments of the year.

The social network has also created a personalised Year in Review video that will start appearing in all users’ news feeds from today (6 December).

“Every day, people turn to Facebook to connect with friends, family and the wider community to talk about important moments, support each other in times of crisis and get together,” said Gareth Lambe, head of Facebook Ireland.

“This year, the list reflects the breadth and diversity of subjects discussed on Facebook. Communities came together to support one another in times of crisis – for example, during Storm Ophelia and the Manchester Arena bombing – while the March for Choice was an example of how people used Facebook to get together. People also came together to react and talk about big moments like the World Cup qualifier, the McGregor fight and U2 playing Croke Park.”

Among the top events that people attended via Facebook were (in no particular order): Longitude, the 6th Annual March for Choice, Ireland v Denmark, BoxedOff Festival and Gonna Jump Down to Tesco for Cans, Want Anything?

The top videos of 2017 on Facebook

Conor McGregor “The Notorious” – Mayweather vs McGregor

Mayweather 👍 vs ❤️ McGregor! Going LIVE for May vs Mac 🥊Like & Share the page! 🥊 Posted by Conor McGregor "The Notorious" on Saturday, August 26, 2017

The Irish Times – LIVE: Dublin’s heaving Temple Bar on St Patrick’s Day

LIVE: Dublin's heaving Temple Bar on St. Patrick’s Day. Big Read: 24 hours in Temple Bar http://iti.ms/24hoursTempleBar | Feed thanks to EarthCam Posted by The Irish Times on Friday, March 17, 2017

Riverdance – Distant Thunder outside the Gaiety for 24hr #DanceAthon in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation

Distant Thunder outside the Gaiety for our 24hr #DanceAthon in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation. Please support by texting IHF to 50300 to donate €4 or donate online at www.idonate.ie/Riverdance-danceathonNow on at The Gaiety Theatre. #Dublin Posted by Riverdance on Thursday, July 21, 2016

Flowers, balloons and toys on St Ann’s Square in Manchester, a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack. Image: Anna Mente/Shutterstock