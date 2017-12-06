Conor McGregor and a rogue bat: Ireland’s top YouTube videos of the year

Ireland’s preoccupation with a certain notorious MMA fighter shows no sign of slowing down.

As 2017 draws to a close, YouTube today (6 December) revealed the top 10 trending videos in Ireland for the past 12 months.

Lists like these are always a fascinating look at popular culture in the country, and one man was certainly on people’s minds.

The Conor McGregor Song by Mick Konstantin, a teacher from Co Kildare, took the top spot on the chart (excluding music videos from major labels) and a live version of the same song also snuck into the top 10 at No 6. Regardless of your opinion of the man himself, his influence on the public consciousness is undeniable.

As well as a musical tribute to the Crumlin fighter, there were also appearances from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Christy Dignam, Finbar Furey and Harry Styles, the latter having released his debut album earlier in 2017. Coláiste Lurgan’s rendition of Despacito (as Gaeilge) proved to be a huge hit among Irish audiences, slipping into the charts at No 4.

A special mention needs to be given to the Fleming family from Co Kerry, whose bat-related hijinks caught the attention of US presenter Jimmy Kimmel. He spoke to them on his chat show in September to discuss their harrowing and hilarious run-in with a stubborn flying creature.

In terms of the music video charts, Ireland has yet to fall out of love with Ed Sheeran, with the video for his hit song The Shape Of You nabbing the No 1 spot.

Ireland’s top 10 YouTube videos

At number 10, one Irish family told their batty story:

Harry Styles joined James Corden for a bit of Carpool Karaoke:

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impression got major traction:

The trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was an exciting flashpoint:

The live version of Mick Konstantin’s ode to Conor McGregor:

Carpool Karaoke was a hit again, this time with Ed Sheeran:

The Irish language version of the massive worldwide hit in at No 4:

The Price brothers wowed the X Factor judges:

This lovely moment on The Late Late Show nabbed the No 2 spot:

This edited version of the Conor McGregor tribute was the most popular video of 2017:

Ed Sheeran video playing on YouTube. Image: Jasni/Shutterstock