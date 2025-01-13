How to slam the door on workplace gatekeeping

Gatekeeping at work has the potential to negatively impact an organisation, on an individual and collective level.

Regardless of your position in a company, not everyone needs to have access to every resource all of the time. Rather, employees and leaders should acquire and disseminate resources in a manner that is relevant and cognisant of wider organisational needs. Gatekeeping, that is the purposeful control and manipulation of resources with the intention of exclusion, is the antithesis of this.

Used to reinforce power structures, maintain elements of a toxic culture and exclude those deemed surplus to requirements, workplace gatekeeping comes in too many forms to list, but can include blocking career opportunities, restricting access to meetings, controlling the flow of information and stifling constructive criticism.

With the potential to adversely affect a company to an extreme degree, gatekeeping can result in lower employee morale, disorganisation and even possible legal ramifications, due to accusations of bullying and workplace toxicity. So, how can organisations tackle gatekeeping?

Clear communication

While it is not necessary to relay every snippet of information to the workforce, it is important that relevant information is shared in a timely manner. It is difficult to fully get behind a decision if you don’t understand why it was agreed upon in the first place. By being transparent and open to conversation regarding aspects of working culture and how information and resources are disseminated, employees are less likely to feel as though they are being wilfully kept in the dark.

Break down cliques

It is only natural that certain people and teams will form close bonds that don’t necessarily include everyone and there is also no obligation to befriend others, however, employers should enforce a policy of respectful and courteous engagement, whereby no one is excluded or ignored. Social gatherings should include everyone and cliques should be actively discouraged.

Additionally, by supporting cross functionality and the sharing of information, opportunities, goals and even upskilling targets, employers can enable employees to access aspects of a company that they otherwise would not have had the chance to.

Open channels

While you may not intend to dramatically alter existing systems or processes, it is still useful to gauge how employees feel regarding day-to-day activity. By being receptive to constructive criticism in relation to potential gatekeeping, employers can cultivate a culture that thrives on transparency and communication. Additionally, it may help to avoid the more serious consequences of gatekeeping, as employees have a channel through which they can express their concerns.

Champion diversity

It isn’t enough to just employ a diverse workforce, leaders should ensure that their organisations give everyone across the company the same opportunities to advance and excel. Often those in diverse categories are disproportionately affected by gatekeeping, therefore strong DEI practices that support and uplift everyone, could be key to breaking down outdated, negative cultures.

Not only will this build the organisation’s reputation as a fair and equitable place to work, but the cognitive diversity element will give the company and its employees an edge.

Take action

If an employer or indeed employees notice that gatekeeping behaviour has become an issue in the workplace, it is important that they take action. Those affected should make note of any gatekeeping activities, for example deliberate instances of exclusion or attempts to block new opportunities.

Where possible, you should make notes of dates, times, communications and the impact of the behaviour on both your personal and professional life. Employers should of course allow the person being accused the opportunity to explain, however, it is important that organisations take a harsh stance on proven inappropriate and exclusionary workplace tactics.

Ultimately, gatekeeping ensures a culture that is toxic, stifled and resistant to the advancement of the individual. By breaking down and eliminating negative behaviours, employers can develop teams that feel valued and represented, that work in harmony and are likely to continue this best practice wherever they may go in their professional lives.

