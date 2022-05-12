Limerick’s AMCS to acquire German SaaS provider Quentic

The Quentic acquisition will help AMCS boost its environmental software portfolio and expand its customer base.

Limerick-based waste and recycling software company AMCS has announced plans to acquire German software-as-a-service provider Quentic for an undisclosed sum.

In connection with the acquisition, investment firm Clearlake Capital Group is making a new equity investment into AMCS. Fresh backing also came from existing investors Insight Partners, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Highland Europe.

Quentic helps companies to manage tasks related to environmental, health, safety and quality management (EHSQ) as well as environment, social and governance (ESG). The company’s platform features 10 individually combinable modules in areas such as health and safety, hazardous chemicals, environmental management and sustainability.

The Berlin-headquartered company, formerly known as EcoIntense, was founded in 2007. Today, it employs more than 250 people around Europe and serves more than 900 customers.

“We have built Quentic on the values of making a meaningful contribution to people, society and the environment,” Quentic CEO Markus Becker said. “Therefore, we are excited to have found a partner in AMCS who fully aligns with our mission to digitally empower companies across the globe to manage people, business and environmental processes sustainably at all levels.”

AMCS develops enterprise software for the waste, recycling and resources industries. The Limerick-based company aims to broaden its expertise in the global environmental services industry and expand its customer base through this acquisition.

“AMCS and Quentic are very aligned with the mission to drive an environmentally sustainable future,” AMCS CEO Jimmy Martin said. “A net-zero carbon future depends on a very connected and circular approach across the supply chain.

“We are thrilled to bring the technology from Quentic into the AMCS portfolio of solutions and can now move forward with a focus on influencing the entire supply chain, offering smarter outcomes from automating and digitising their businesses – reducing waste as much as possible.”

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to regulatory approval. The acquisition will bring the AMCS headcount to more than 1,000 staff globally, supporting more than 4,000 customers.

The company expects to achieve run rate revenues of more than €180m by the end of the year.

AMCS has made a number of acquisitions over the last year. In January, the company acquired cloud utility billing platform Utilibill to tap into smart billing for water and energy usage. This time last year, it snapped up Dublin’s Dataset Solutions, another player in the recycling and waste management software sector, to expand its reach.

In September, AMCS also entered a two-year research collaboration with Confirm, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for smart manufacturing based at the University of Limerick, to find new ways to use AI, machine learning and computer vision to improve waste management.

