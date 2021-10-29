Global chip shortage crunches into Apple and Amazon earnings

The two tech giants have missed analyst revenue expectations in their quarterly earnings, with supply chain troubles ahead.

Global tech company earnings are being viewed closely by investors and tech enthusiasts alike, in a bid to gauge the effects of ebbing pandemic-related restrictions and increasing activity across the world.

As the global chip crunch rages on, Apple and Amazon joined the ranks of Big Tech companies Microsoft, Facebook, and Google, in sharing their quarterly results yesterday (28 October) – with both performing below expectations and forecasting headwinds ahead of the holiday season.

Apple

Even though Apple missed analysts’ revenue estimates, its fourth quarter growth was at a record high of $83.4bn – up 29pc from last year. Refinitiv estimated a revenue of $84.85bn, according to Reuters.

Despite the record growth, supply chain issues cost the tech giant approximately $6bn, with CEO Tim Cook expecting the holiday quarter to take another, worse beating due to ongoing shortages.

He told Reuters after the earnings call yesterday that the supply constraints were accompanied by pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia, adding that disruptions had since improved in October.

The record revenue growth comes at a time when Apple made some major product launches this year, including the iPhone 13 and the M1 chip-powered Macs.

“We are infusing our values into everything we make – moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products,” Cook said of the earnings.

Even before the latest MacBook Pros were released, Apple’s Mac line of computers, with a particularly strong demand for the latest MacBook Air, reached a record fourth quarter revenue of $9.18bn – up 1.6pc last year.

iPhone revenues jumped by a whopping 47pc to $38.87bn, while iPad revenue was up 21.4pc to $8.25bn. Apple’s services accounted for $18.3bn in revenue, up 25.6pc and marking a record high for the segment.

Amazon

Amazon also missed revenue estimates in its third quarter results yesterday, reporting $110.81bn in earnings compared to Refinitiv expectations of $111.6bn, according to CNBC.

This figure is up 15pc based on last year, but the growth rate slowed down from a strong 37pc in the same period last year – largely because of reduced demand for online shopping as pandemic-related restrictions eased across the world.

The lower demand for its services this year also slashed its net income by almost half, standing at $3.2bn compared to last year’s $6.3bn. The slowdown in online sales has also coincided with supply chain issues, both of which have contributed in cutting profits by half.

“We’ve always said that when confronted with the choice between optimizing for short-term profits versus what’s best for customers over the long term, we will choose the latter – and you can see that during every phase of this pandemic,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.

Jassy said that higher wage, freight and shipping costs have and will continue to hit Amazon’s earnings into the next quarter but praised Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) strong performance, which he attributed to “customer appreciation” of Amazon’s essential help during the pandemic.

AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing services for businesses and governments, bagged $16.1bn in net sales – up 39pc from last year. Revenue from its other segments, including its ads business, pulled in another $8.09bn, indicating an impressive growth of 50pc over last year.

Amazon subscription services such as Prime, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Kindle, among others, together saw a 24pc increase over last year and accounted for $8.15bn in revenue.

Jassy added that Amazon expects to incur “several billion dollars” in additional costs ahead of the holiday quarter “all while doing whatever it takes to minimise the impact on customers and selling partners this holiday season”.

“It’ll be expensive for us in the short term, but it’s the right prioritisation for our customers and partners,” he said.

