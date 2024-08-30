Jim Breslin appointed chair of Renewable Energy Ireland

A public service veteran, Breslin was secretary-general of the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science until last year.

Jim Breslin has been announced today (30 August) as the new chair of Renewable Energy Ireland, a partnership between the country’s leading sustainable energy associations.

Breslin, who has spent more than three decades in public service, takes over the reins from Dr Tanya Harrington, who has served in the role since 2021.

“I have been proud to work with a broad range of organisations working in wind, solar, marine and bioenergy alongside those developing new technologies that support the integration of renewable energy technologies,” Harrington said.

“We all share a common vision that by 2050 Ireland will be energy independent through using indigenous, clean, carbon-free renewable energy supported by, and supporting, communities across our country.”

Renewable Energy Ireland (REI) was established in 2019 – with Marie Donnelly as chair – to bring together organisations working towards helping Ireland achieve energy independence. Its members include Energy Storage Ireland, Irish Bio Energy Association, Irish Wind Farmers Association, Irish Solar Energy Association, Marine Renewables Industry Association and Wind Energy Ireland.

“[REI] is a common voice for all committed to driving forward Ireland’s energy transition, to ensuring Irish households and businesses can get clean, affordable energy,” said Harrington. “I am delighted that Jim will now take up this role and ensure that REI continues to work with industry, consumers and Government to deliver Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.”

Breslin has been the secretary-general at three government departments: the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, the Department of Health, and most recently, the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

He previously held a policy leader fellowship at the Centre for Science and Policy in the University of Cambridge. Breslin has a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and another in economics from Trinity College Dublin and the Institute of Public Administration.

Upon his appointment, Breslin said that REI is “now a single authoritative voice” for the renewable and sustainable energy sector in the country.

“With clean, secure and affordable energy, we will not just decarbonise our energy use but improve how we heat our homes and buildings, travel to work and produce goods and services,” he said. “We will take an essential step in tackling climate change and, at the same time, secure Ireland’s competitiveness in growing and attracting enterprise and jobs into the future.”

