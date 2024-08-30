Gmail’s AI-powered Q&A tool is coming to Android users

Google is continuing its ‘Gemini era’ focus by bringing the power of its AI model to Gmail users on Android devices.

Google is expanding access to Gmail’s Q&A feature by bringing the Gemini-powered tool to mobile users.

The company announced a connection between its flagship AI model – Gemini – and Gmail earlier this year, by letting users ask the chatbot questions about their emails and receive summaries and suggestions.

For example, Google says users can ask Gemini questions to find specific details in emails, show unread messages, view messages from a specific sender and more.

Now, Google is rolling out this feature to Android devices, with plans to bring it to iOS users in the near future.

“We are excited to help users supercharge their productivity with the help of Gemini in Gmail,” Google said in a blogpost. “Users now have even more capabilities from Gemini to help users get more done during their day at their desks and now, on the go.”

Google said the update is being released gradually and will take roughly 15 days to become generally available to Android users. The feature will be available for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education and Education Premium subscribers, or Google One AI Premium subscribers.

The tech giant revealed details of this feature at its I/O Conference in May, along with a batch of other AI-powered upgrades as it continues to focus on the “Gemini era”.

Google also announced upgrades for Search with AI-boosted answers for users’ queries, with generated summaries, tips and links to referenced sites.

But the launch of this AI Overviews search feature did not go well, as many users shared examples of the AI-generated answers being wacky. Google defended itself from these so-called hallucinations and claimed many instances were in fact fake screenshots. That AI feature was expanded to more countries earlier this month.

Google has impressed early users of the Pixel 9 smartphone with its Magic Editor, a feature that lets users to edit photos with the power of AI. But the realism of this tool shows just how powerful – and potentially dangerous – AI models have become.

