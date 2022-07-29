Apple and Amazon beat revenue expectations despite downturn

The two tech giants are proving resilient to economic headwinds and performing strongly in key areas of their business.

Apple has had a record quarter for revenue and beat Wall Street expectations on both revenue and profits despite ongoing supply chain and production issues.

The tech giant reported in its latest quarterly earnings that revenue was 2pc higher than last year at an all-time high of $83bn, narrowly beating analyst expectations of $82.8bn. Sales of the iPhone and services, both at higher levels than last year, led the revenue performance.

However, there has been a slowdown in growth in the June quarter. Net income is down 11pc to $19.4bn while Mac revenue is down 10pc to $7.4bn – the first drop in more than two years. Sales of the iPad and wearables and accessories have also dipped slightly year-on-year.

“We didn’t have enough product to test the demand,” CEO Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal of the impact of inflation and other macroeconomic trends on product sales of the Mac and iPad. This contrasts with earnings results of other tech giants this week, such as Microsoft and Intel.

The overarching theme seems to be one of resilience despite the economic downturn. Even as services revenue slows to 12pc year-on-year to $19.6bn – its slowest growth since 2015 – Apple services have reached 860m paid subscribers. This is up from 825m in the last quarter.

Sales in Japan and China are down from a year earlier, while they have increased in the Americas, Europe and the rest of Asia Pacific. Cook said on an earnings call that sales were particularly strong in developing markets such as Indonesia, India, Brazil and Vietnam.

“Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to manage our business effectively despite the challenging operating environment,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in a statement.

Apple expects a faster sales growth in the last quarter of the year, citing easing parts shortages and strong iPhone demand (with an iPhone 14 on the way). CEO Tim Cook told media outlets he will continue to invest through the downturn but be “deliberate” in spending decisions.

There has been a significant improvement of supply and demand in China, despite shutdowns during the quarter. Revenue is also expected to pick up pace in September, despite “some softness in some areas”, Cook told Emily Chang of Bloomberg.

Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon has had a surprisingly decent quarter despite taking hits from inflation and a whopping $2bn net loss (mostly led by its investment in EV start-up Rivian).

The net loss contrasts with a $7.8bn net income in the same period last year. This is the second consecutive quarterly loss reported by Amazon after it suffered its first quarterly loss since 2015 in the first quarter of this year.

Revenue was up 7pc (the slowest in the company’s history) to $121.2bn, exceeding expectations. This growth was spearheaded by stellar performance in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) business, which has seen revenue rise by a third (33pc) year-on-year.

“As organisations face uncertainty in this fragile economy, IT leaders are turning to the cloud to manage costs and today’s announcement verifies just that,” Will Milewski, senior VP of cloud platform engineering at Hyland, said of the strong AWS performance.

“In the months to come, we can anticipate continued growth due to [AWS] recent unveiling of products across several services and global expansion plans.”

Ad services revenue also beat expectations and brought in $8.76bn (over an estimated $8.65bn), representing an 18pc growth year-on-year. This ad business performance stands out from an otherwise bleak quarter for online advertising in companies such as Meta, Snap and Twitter.

Subscription services revenue grew by 10pc over last year to $8.72bn. This includes services such as Amazon Prime, which was recently the subject of a major price hike across Europe.

The e-commerce giant’s direct workforce, however, declined by nearly 100,000 in the latest quarter to 1.52m – a record quarterly drop. This is primarily because of attrition in Amazon warehouses after a slump in online shopping since the pandemic boom began to wane.

“Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs, we’re making progress on the more controllable costs we referenced last quarter, particularly improving the productivity of our fulfilment network,” CEO Andy Jassy said.

