Apple working to fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue

Soon after the new iPhone was released, users complained that the phone overheats. Now, Apple blames a bug rather than the new titanium hardware.

Apple has said that a software bug and certain apps are causing the iPhone 15 Pro (released last month) to overheat.

The company told multiple media outlets that it is now working on a fix to the iOS 17 bug that it believes is causing the overheating. According to Apple, recent updates to third-party apps such as Asphalt 9, Instagram and Uber are causing an overload to the device’s processor.

“The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update,” Apple told CNET.

“Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

Apple first unveiled the new iPhone 15 Pro at its annual event on 12 September. More powerful than the iPhone 15 regular model, also unveiled on the same day, the Pro version comes with Apple’s A17 Pro chip, which the company claims is the industry’s first three-nanometre chip.

The company said this chip features a massive GPU redesign and is able to bring console games to the smartphone, such as Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding.

Greg Joswiak, Apple senior VP of worldwide marketing, said at the time that this chip ushers in a “new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone”.

“iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max represent the best of Apple design and industry-first innovations to help enrich the everyday experiences of our users, while enabling them to unleash their creativity,” Joswiak said.

Soon after receiving the new phone, which has a titanium design to give it a strong but lightweight quality, many users across the world complained about the device overheating soon after first use.

iOS 17, which Apple blames for the phenomenon, was unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this year.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.