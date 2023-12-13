Apple users in Ireland can now repair their own devices

The tech giant is expanding its self-service repair option to 24 additional European countries, including Ireland.

Having first announced its self-service repair in November 2021, Apple is now further expanding the service along with the launch of a new diagnostic tool.

The iPhone maker today (13 December) announced its self-service repair option will be available for the iPhone 15 line-up and Mac models powered by the M2.

The self-service option is also now available to users in 24 additional countries, including Denmark, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland and Ireland.

The new diagnostics tool is available in the US from today and will come to Europe in 2024. Apple said the diagnostics tool is intended for users with “the knowledge and expertise to repair Apple devices” and will allow those users to test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair.

For users who don’t have experience repairing electronic devices, Apple still advised visiting an authorised service provider with certified technicians.

Reducing e-waste

The right to repair is a vital element to reducing electronic waste. In 2019, an estimated 53.6m tonnes of e-waste were produced globally, with less than 18pc documented as formally collected and recycled.

But attempts to reduce this number is happening at a European level. In March 2023, the European Commission proposed a series of measures promoting the repair of goods, including digital devices.

In November of this year, the European Parliament and Council voted in favour of a stronger right to repair for consumers with proposals to extend the legal guarantee on goods and also giving consumers the right to request a repair for certain products – including smartphones – even after the guarantee has expired.

While the expansion to Apple’s self-service repair option will no doubt be welcome news, the iPhone maker has been known for its historically tight control over who can get parts for its devices.

The company has also been resistant to another EU measure designed to reduce e-waste, the universal charger. In 2020, Apple said that any move to standardise charging ports in the EU would force it to stop producing its own Lightning charging cable and even claimed it would lead to more e-waste.

However, the company was forced to comply with the new EU rules and at its latest event in September 2023, revealed that the company’s next generation of smartphones will launch with USB-C charging.

