Bank of Ireland fixes IT glitch that led to customers overdrawing at ATMs

Last night, the bank warned customers that all money withdrawn from ATMs will be debited from their account.

Bank of Ireland says a glitch with their online services has now been fixed. Last night (15 August), customers were unable to access their online accounts or check their balances which led to some people withdrawing cash they didn’t have in their accounts.

There was an outage across the Bank of Ireland mobile app and 365Online, the bank’s online banking system. Multiple reports have confirmed that people took to ATMs across the country to withdraw hundreds of euro in cash – even if they didn’t have the amount in their account.

“We would like to remind customers if transferring or withdrawing funds – including over normal limits – this money will be debited from their account,” the bank warned in a tweet last night.

“We are conscious customers may not be able to check balances but should not withdraw or transfer if they are likely to become overdrawn.”

We are working on a technical issue that is impacting a number of our services including our mobile app and 365Online. We are working to fix this as quickly as possible and apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused. https://t.co/yO5ptZ6MfL — Bank of Ireland (@bankofireland) August 15, 2023

This was after Bank of Ireland acknowledged a “technical issue” that caused an outage across the mobile app and online service and said it was “working to fix this as quickly as possible”.

Now, the bank has confirmed in a tweet that the glitch has been fixed and the app and 365Online are back working again.

“Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day. We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused – we know it fell far below the standards our customers expect from us,” it added.

An Garda Síochána said it was aware of an “unusual volume of activity” at some cash machines as a result of the outage and reminded people of their “personal responsibility in carrying out their personal banking”.

Bank of Ireland has been trying to update their technology and become more digital-friendly in recent years, coinciding with the rise in popularity of neobanks such as Revolut. In March, the bank announced 100 new flexible tech jobs to develop a range of digital products.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.