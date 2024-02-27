Canada shares stricter rules to stop harmful content online

Canada’s proposed Online Harms Act would require online platforms to remove harmful content within 24 hours, though some elements of Canada’s government claim it could be used for censorship.

Canada has revealed a draft law that would force social media companies to quickly remove harmful content on their platforms or face financial penalties.

The proposed Online Harms Act will require these companies to remove certain content within 24 hours of being notified by a user or a regulated service. The bill seeks to tackle content that sexually victimises children and “intimate content” that is communicated without consent.

Other forms of harmful content include posts that are used to bully a child, or content that either foments hatred or incites violence. The act also states that anyone found advocating or promoting genocide could face life imprisonment.

Operators will have to assess any content that is flagged and either dismiss it – with a notice to those who flagged the content – or make it inaccessible to anyone in Canada within the 24 hour period.

The act will also require companies to keep records and data that can show they are complying with the proposed rules.

This act needs to be voted on by Canada’s parliament and follows moves by other countries to tackle harmful content online. For example, some US senators are pushing for new rules to force online services to take measures to protect children and hold these companies accountable, though critics argue these proposed laws would harm free speech.

Elements of Canada’s government appear to share similar criticisms, as conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the proposed law could be used to censor political speech, BBC reports.

The proposed rules follow a period of tension between Canada and Big Tech last year, due to the country’s Online News Act – which requires companies like Google and Meta to pay for news published on their platforms.

Both Google and Meta said they would not pay news organisations last year, but Google eventually reached a deal to pay CAD$100m in financial support to news organisations across the country. Meta opted to block news content in Canada on its Instagram and Facebook platforms instead.

