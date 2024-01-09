Ireland’s media regulator reveals 10 platforms on its radar

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other designated platforms will have to take steps to protect children online or face significant fines.

Coimisiún na Meán (CnaM) – Ireland’s media regulator – has named 10 platforms as video-sharing platform services, which will have to follow upcoming online content regulation.

These 10 platforms will have to follow rules under Ireland’s online safety code, which is currently being finalised by the regulator. This code includes a range of measures that aim to keep people – particularly children – safe online.

The platforms that have been designated as video-sharing platform services are Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Udemy, TikTok, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest, Tumblr and Reddit.

The measures in the draft code include implementing robust age verification technology to make sure that children are not exposed to inappropriate content. The code also pushes for tools to be given to parents to ensure they can protect their children from harmful online content.

Under the rules of this code, video-sharing platforms will have to prevent the uploading or sharing of various forms of illegal content, such as posts that incite hatred or violence. CnaM developed this draft online safety code as part of its plans to enforce Ireland’s Online Safety and Media Regulation Act, which was signed into law last year.

The selected platforms will also have to provide media literacy tools to help people recognise disinformation and misinformation. Platforms that breach the code will face fines of up to €20m, according to the draft documents.

The public consultation on this code is open for responses until 19 January 2024. The draft code and the consultation document can be found on the CnaM website.

The finalised code will form part of Ireland’s overall online safety framework, which will make a range of online services legally accountable for how they keep people safe online.

CnaM said this framework is based on the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022, the EU Digital Services Act (DSA)and the EU Terrorist Content Online Regulation. The designation of the 10 platforms bears similarities to how the DSA listed multiple online services as very large online platforms – which face specific rules under the EU legislation.

Last November, CnaM said it contacted multiple social media platforms that were used by people to organise violent riots in Dublin.

