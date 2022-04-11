eBay Ireland appoints company veteran Siobhán Curtin as new site lead

Kildare woman Siobhán Curtin has been with eBay for more than 17 years and helped oversee the company’s remote working programme.

Siobhán Curtin has been named by eBay Ireland as its new site lead.

The Kildare native has worked for the online auction giant for more than 17 years and will now lead operations at eBay’s European headquarters in Blanchardstown. She will also be in charge of the company’s remote workers distributed across Ireland.

Curtin was most recently director of UK and Ireland customer operations at eBay.

Over the past five years, she has also worked on the company’s transition to virtual forms of working. In 2017, she served as lead on the eBay@Home programme, which saw the company offer new Irish recruits a permanent remote work contract.

Ireland was the first eBay market in the world to offer the permanent remote work contract to prospective candidates, with the model later rolled out in the US, UK and Germany.

Last September, eBay was one of four businesses that joined social enterprise group Grow Remote to launch a new remote working alliance promoting the option for companies and workers alike.

Derek Allgood, VP at eBay, said: “Siobhán has had a hugely positive impact on the eBay business as well as the teams she leads and works with both in Ireland and internationally. Her experience, integrity and motivational qualities are widely recognised across the business and make her the outstanding candidate for the position of site lead for eBay Ireland.”

He praised her passion for encouraging her eBay team members to “reach their full potential” and added that she takes a similar approach with sellers, “particularly the small Irish businesses that she wants to see flourish” on eBay’s marketplace.

Curtin said that she looks forward in her new role “to empowering the eBay Ireland workforce and the wider eBay community to ensure they are set for success”.

“The culture at eBay is one built on community, hard work and pioneering spirit and it is something I will ensure continues to grow and thrive in my new role,” she added.

eBay veteran Curtin originally joined the company in 2004 as a customer services representative. She has held a variety of roles in the organisation since then, with customer-focused and leadership positions in Ireland and further afield.

