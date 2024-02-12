ePower opens Dublin base to meet soaring EV charging demand

The Cork-based company has also appointed Brendan Crowley as its director of public charging.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging company ePower has announced today (12 February) the opening of a new base in Dublin to meet growing demand for its services.

Based in Cork, ePower is what is known as a charge point operator. The company helps in the installation, maintenance and management of domestic, commercial and public electric vehicle chargers across Ireland.

ePower hopes that the latest Dublin base in Ballymount will pave the way for further growth and expansion in coming years.

According to Brendan Crowley, who has just been appointed director of public charging, Ireland currently has about 2,000 public chargers across the country.

But to keep pace with the demand, Crowley says we need 5,000 to 6,000 in the short to medium term.

“ePower is ideally positioned to partner with clients as we can provide full investment in public EV facilities at convenient locations for motorists, such as fuel stations and retail parks,” he said.

“Public charging is an important factor in making it convenient for people to use electric vehicles as well as addressing any lingering ‘range anxiety’ for EV drivers. Our role at ePower in implementing this over the coming years is an exciting and important one.”

Crowley joins the company after 25 years of experience in the oil-based motor fuel industry. As part of the announcement, he said he has been keen on bringing his skills and expertise earned in the motor industry into the EV space.

“We can no longer rely on fossil fuels to power vehicles and the electric revolution is well and truly underway. It’s a very exciting time to be in this role. ePower is offering a full suite of public charging services that is very much needed on our roads.”

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office in October showed that there had been a 52pc increase in the number of new electric cars licensed in Ireland in the first nine months of 2023.

In the final tally for 2023, new electric car numbers increased by 45pc compared to 2022. Moreover, 19pc of all new cars licensed last year were electric, compared with 15pc in 2022.

Founded in 2018, ePower raised €2m from private investors in an oversubscribed round last September. Earlier that month, ePower appointed John O’Keeffe as its new CEO.

