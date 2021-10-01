Irish VR company appoints CommerceHub CEO Frank Poore to board

Veteran e-commerce entrepreneur Frank Poore will take outgoing Engage XR board member Tony Hanway’s place as he steps down from the board.

Engage XR (formerly VR Education) has appointed US e-commerce entrepreneur Frank Poore to its board. Poore will take over from Tony Hanway as non-executive director with immediate effect.

The new appointment comes following the software company’s recent announcement that it planned to change its name from VR Education to Engage XR.

Commenting on his new role, Poore said he was “excited” to join the board and work with “VR pioneers.”

Poore claimed that his “background and personality will bring a disruptive yet collaborative spirit that can help unlock substantial value” for Engage XR’s shareholders.

An experienced entrepreneur, Poore is CEO and founder of CommerceHub, a platform which enables $30bn in recurring e-commerce sales for 15,000 of the world’s largest retailers, brands, distributors, and marketplaces. He led the company through its international expansion as well as its successful public flotation on Nasdaq.

Commenting on Poore’s appointment, David Whelan, CEO of Engage XR, said: “With over 25 years’ experience as a successful entrepreneur, building a company with a strong sales and technology focus, and a track record of delivering value for global multinational businesses, Frank is a major addition to our board.”

In his role at Engage XR, Poore will work with the management to support the company’s expansion strategy. Its board members hope to help Engage XR become a leading global provider of virtual communications tech through its proprietary software platform, Engage. The platform allows users to collaborate in real-time.

According to Poore, “As companies embrace remote work, they will need new ways to manage their culture and team chemistry. Engage is already well-positioned as the ‘office of the future’ by enabling distributed teams to come together into a virtual office, conference room, auditorium, classroom, or coffee shop to create a sense of presence and to foster collaboration, creativity, and serendipity.”

The VR firm also has a new product in the pipeline, which it has codenamed Engage Oasis. Engage Oasis will enable users to buy and sell virtual products and services.

“The development of Engage Oasis is especially exciting and it can establish itself as the go-to virtual world where global organisations come to interact with each other, and their stakeholders,” said Poore.

Whelan said he hoped that Poore’s experience would “be invaluable” in expanding the company’s Engage series of products. He also thanked outgoing board member Hanway and wished him well for the future.

