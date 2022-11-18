Irish IT company Ergo buys software developer BoatyardX

BoatyardX will now become an Ergo company but will retain its autonomy and continue to be run out of its Dublin headquarters.

Irish IT services company Ergo has acquired Dublin-based software development business BoatyardX.

Ergo offers IT, cloud and managed services to clients from its Dublin headquarters, as well as offices in Cork, Limerick, the UK and US.

The company is hoping that the deal with BoatyardX will boost its software development competencies. Ergo’s global team will grow to 700 following the addition of BoatyardX’s staff of 120.

“This acquisition will give Ergo the critical mass we were looking for in our software practice and a brilliant offshore development team that will open many new doors for us,” said Paul McCann, CEO of Ergo.

“It will also further strengthen our ability to fully support CIOs in a tech advisory capacity, and find new ways to make their applications fit for purpose in fast-changing business environments.”

The acquisition of BoatyardX follows on from Ergo’s acquisition of Asystec earlier this year. BoatyardX will become an Ergo company but will retain its autonomy and continue to be run out of its Dublin headquarters.

BoatyardX specialises in the development of bespoke cloud products. Its clients are in the fintech, payments, e-commerce and IoT sectors.

Headquartered in Dublin, the company also has development teams in Romania and Colombia. Founded in 2019, it was originally developed as part of Shipyard Technology Ventures.

Brian Barter, managing director of BoatyardX, said the team is excited to be joining Ergo, which he described as “a company of similar values, focused on building great teams to deliver clients’ objectives with the right technology”.

“By joining forces with Ergo, we will accelerate our rapid growth and help organisations build or rebuild products that are at the core of their businesses, delivering great experiences for their end customers,” Barter added.

“BoatyardX’s international experience and strength in custom cloud-based product development will build on and enhance Ergo’s extensive digital, cloud and customer technology capabilities.”

