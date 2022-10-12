US crypto exchange Gemini launches its services in Ireland

Gemini was founded in 2014 by the Winklevoss twins and has since expanded to more than 65 countries.

US-founded cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is today (12 October) launching its platform in Ireland. This follows the company’s recent approval from the Central Bank to provide crypto services to the Irish market.

Gemini said it was the recipient of the first Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration in Ireland. VASP registration was introduced in country last year, and it requires the Central Bank to review firms to ensure they have appropriate procedures around anti-money laundering and other financial crimes.

Customers in Ireland will now be able to open an account with Gemini, through its website or mobile app, and purchase crypto in euro and pound sterling. Debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay can be used to make purchases.

Users can buy more than 100 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, Ether and DeFi tokens.

The crypto exchange’s Irish launch is the latest step in its European expansion plan. Gemini was founded in 2014 by the Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss – the twins who claimed Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg stole their idea for a social network platform and who went on to become cryptocurrency investors.

“Gemini is committed to providing consumers and institutions with a secure entry point into crypto. We’re excited to be live in Ireland, where there is strong demand among a highly educated and tech literate consumer base for accessible crypto services in euros,” Gillian Lynch, head of Ireland and Europe at Gemini, said.

“Ireland has a developed financial services industry and is an internationally recognised technology hub that serves as a gateway to the wider European fintech market. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the region.”

Gemini is now operational in more than 65 countries worldwide.

A report from the company published earlier this year identified Ireland as one of the most ‘crypto curious’ countries, with 58pc of people surveyed indicating they had at least some interest in cryptocurrency. Despite their interest in crypto, however, only 18pc of Irish respondents said they actually owned any.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.