Google gives €300,000 to support local employment in Dublin

The latest funding will be used to support training programmes in Dublin to help address long-term unemployment.

Google’s philanthropic arm is providing €300,000 to non-profits supporting local employment in Dublin.

The funding initiative is being supported by the Local Employment Task Force, which was launched by Google.org in 2021 to find solutions to long-term unemployment in Dublin’s south inner city.

The latest batch of funding will be used to support two non-profits in the local area. The first of these is the Anchorage Project, a community-based training programme in the Ringsend and Irishtown area.

Google.org said the new skills based training will support 70 students to obtain an ITEC-certified qualification, while providing skills to help them gain employment in the beauty and hospitality industries.

The second non-profit being boosted by the new wave of funding is the Irish Nautical Trust, a scholarship programme that Google has previously supported.

This environment maritime training programme educates local unemployed people and school leavers on the environment and provides access to marine skills and technology.

Out of 30 recent graduates of the programme, Google’s philanthropic arm said 28 have gained employment, while support is being provided to the remaining two.

The new funding was welcomed by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, TD, who attended an event to present graduation certificates to 10 parents of children with special needs. The recipients completed Google’s Special Needs Assistants scholarship programme.

“The employment opportunities both these programmes provide to the students will play a key role in not only their own futures but that of the wider community,” Donnelly said. “While the State has a role to play, I would call on industry to join companies like Google and enhance their efforts to increase community employment.

“I have been informed that the majority of previous recipients of the Irish Nautical Trust Marine Skills & Technology scholarship programme secured employment and I look forward to hearing how all scholarship recipients fare in the months ahead.”

Speaking at the Special Needs Assistants graduation, Google Ireland VP David Sneddon said the event was about “recognising the importance of having access to training in your community”.

“I would like to specifically congratulate those who graduated,” Sneddon said. “All those who received a certificate today are mothers of children with additional needs who are passionate about their wider community.”

At the end of 2022, Google.org provided €500,000 to support a 12-month accelerator programme in Ireland, to help underserved social entrepreneurs grow their organisations.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.