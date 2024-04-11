Google invests $1bn in Japan to create new subsea cables

Amid growing technological ties between the US and Japan, Google has become the latest US giant to throw its hat in the ring, after Microsoft and Amazon.

Google is investing $1bn in expanding digital connectivity between the US and Japan, which includes the creation of two new subsea cables called Proa and Taihei.

As part of a host of announcements made to coincide with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida’s state visit to the US, Google said today (11 April) that the investment will expand the Pacific Connect initiative that connects continental US with Japan and many Pacific Island countries and territories.

One of these cables – Proa – will connect Japan, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), and Guam to establish a new route with the US and increase reliability in the region. The cable is named after the traditional sailing canoes of the Marianas.

The Taihei cable – which is named after the Japanese word for both ‘peace’ and ‘Pacific Ocean’ – will connect Japan to the US island state of Hawaii. Google said it will also fund construction of an interlink cable connecting Hawaii, the CNMI and Guam to improve reliability and reduce latency for users in the Pacific Islands.

Sylvia Luke, lieutenant governor of Hawaii, said that the latest investment will ensure people from all walks of life have reliable and affordable access to high-speed internet.

“The Pacific Connect initiative perfectly complements our planned efforts and will significantly enhance our future connections from Hawaii to the continental US and Japan as well as ensure communities across the Pacific have equitable and reliable access to digital services.”

Google’s significant investment comes amid a general US push for influence in the region as it competes for dominance with China, another player trying to strengthen ties with Pacific islands.

Earlier this week, Microsoft said it will pump nearly $2.9bn into Japan over the next two years to increase its AI and cloud infrastructure and invest in the digital skills of its population.

As part of the investment, the software giant will also open its first Microsoft Research Asia lab in Japan and deepen its cybersecurity collaboration with the Japanese government.

Amazon Web Services also recently said it will invest approximately $15bn in Japan by 2027 to expand existing cloud infrastructure that serves as the backbone for AI and other digital services in the country.

The White House announced yesterday the creation of a $110m joint AI research initiative between the US and Japan that will see leading universities from both countries collaborate with each other with funding from the likes of Nvidia, Arm, Amazon, Microsoft and a consortium of Japanese counterparts.

“This innovative partnership is expected to advance AI research and development and enhance US-Japan global leadership in cutting-edge technology,” the White House wrote.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.