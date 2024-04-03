Irish jobs at risk as AWS plans hundreds of job cuts

Reports suggest AWS will cut hundreds of staff from its sales, marketing and global services division, along with the division that works on retail tech, but it is unclear how many Irish jobs will be impacted.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is reportedly planning to cut hundreds of jobs, as tech giants continue to push for leaner operations and efficiency.

The company is planning to cut hundreds of staff from its division that works on tech for its physical retail stores, The Information reports. The restructuring also includes hundreds of planned job cuts from its sales, marketing and global services division.

A company spokesperson told SiliconRepublic.com that the company identified a few targeted areas that “we need to streamline” to continue focusing on “key strategic areas”.

“We didn’t make these decisions lightly, and we’re committed to supporting the employees throughout their transition to new roles in and outside of Amazon,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Geekwire claims employees were informed about the decision today (3 April) through internal emails. The company employs more than 4,200 staff directly in Ireland, but it is unclear how many may be impacted by the planned job cuts.

The decision to cut staff from AWS’ retail tech division comes shortly after a report that Amazon is moving away from its ‘Just Walk Out’ store technology from its Fresh grocery stores. Amazon recently told The Information that this technology will be replaced with smart carts that lets customers scan items while they shop.

Tech layoffs

AWS cutting hundreds of jobs mirrors the decision made by Amazon to become leaner in 2023 – though on a much smaller scale. In March 2023, Amazon revealed plans to cut 9,000 employees on top of the 18,000 it laid off two months prior.

But while the numbers appear smaller, various tech companies have announced job cuts this year in a similar pattern to the wave of job losses witnessed in 2023.

Towards the end of February, video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) announced job cuts that would impact 5pc of its global workforce. In 2023, EA shared plans to cut 6pc of its global workforce – roughly 800 jobs – and reduce its office spaces.

EA’s recent announcement came the same week that Sony Interactive Entertainment announced plans to cut 8pc of its global PlayStation workforce, amounting to around 900 job losses.

