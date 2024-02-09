Irishman Kevin O’Reilly appointed president of Beckman Coulter

A former executive at Varian Medical Systems, O’Reilly is an electrical engineer by background and has more than 30 years’ experience in the healthcare industry.

Kevin O’Reilly, a healthcare industry veteran originally from Ireland, has been appointed as the president of US-based Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.

Headquartered in Brea, California, Beckman Coulter is a leading global advanced diagnostics company that is owned by the Danaher Corporation. The company has been developing and marketing biomedical products for 80 years and employs more than 11,000 people.

O’Reilly takes over as former president Julie Sawyer Montgomery steps down to become vice-president and group executive at Danaher Diagnostics.

O’Reilly was previously the president of radiation oncology solutions at Varian Medical Systems, where he was responsible for more than $3bn in revenue and 6,500 associates around the world. At Varian, O’Reilly oversaw R&D, product strategy, sales, supply chain and manufacturing for radiation therapy customers. He has previously held various executive positions at electronics companies in the US and Japan.

“Every hour around the world, more than a million clinical samples – representing up to a million people – are analysed using Beckman Coulter Diagnostics platforms,” O’Reilly said in an announcement today (9 February).

“I am very excited to join this team with its legacy of innovation and its deep pipeline of diagnostics advancements designed to play a vital role in improving healthcare outcomes worldwide.”

Sawyer Montgomery said Kevin has more than three decades of experience in “accelerating and delivering” innovation on a global scale within the healthcare industry.

“He is passionate about developing talent and winning teams to serve customers and meet patient needs through innovation and operational excellence,” she said.

“Kevin’s experience running a complex operating division as president, coupled with his track record of achieving results equips him well to lead Beckman Coulter Diagnostics’ next chapter.”

According to his LinkedIn page, O’Reilly left Varian in October last year and joined Beckman Coulter soon after. However, his official appointment was announced by the company today.

