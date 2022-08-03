Keywords Studios levels up its game testing with new acquisition

Keywords Studios said the acquisition of Mighty Games will bring AI-based game testing services to its clients and bolster its presence in Australia.

Dublin-based gaming giant Keywords Studios has added another company to its growing portfolio, acquiring Mighty Games in Australia.

Keywords Studios said the deal will bolster its presence in Australia, while pushing forward its strategy to be the leading technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in Ireland in 1998, Keywords Studios has grown to more than 70 facilities in 24 countries across Asia, Australia, the Americas and Europe. Its clients include some of the biggest names in gaming such as Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Konami and Electronic Arts.

Melbourne-based Mighty Games was founded in 2013 and specialises in the development of automated game testing services, including its proprietary build and test platform. The company’s 21 staff provide game development services for global mobile game developers, as well as Australian developers and publishers.

The company uses AI deployed on multiple machines to automatically test code, detect bugs and defects, and report errors. Mighty Games said it helps developers go from build to test using “zero touch” technology.

Keywords Studios CEO Bertrand Bodson said the acquisition will allow the gaming giant to offer “impressive automated game testing solutions” and expertise to its clients.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy to harness innovative technology to do more for our clients and remain at the forefront of our industry,” Bodson said.

Mighty Games founders Matt Ditton and Ben Britten-Smith will continue to lead the company within Keywords Studios. They said the gaming giant is a “strong cultural fit” and they look forward to working with the wider Keywords group.

Acquisition spree

Keywords Studios has been on an aggressive acquisition spree in recent years, snapping up media companies, development studios and more. In June, it shared plans to acquire games development studio Forgotten Empires in a deal worth up to $32.5m.

Last December, Keywords Studios added two more companies to its portfolio, when it acquired UK-based digital creative marketing agency Waste Collective and Melbourne-based games development studio Wicked Witch.

These deals followed a prolific 2020, during which the company purchased game developer High Voltage Software, as well as London-based PR agency Indigo Pearl and Italian recording studio Jinglebell Communications.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.